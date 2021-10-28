Knowesis Awarded Additional Contract Work Through Strategic Planning And 8(a) Small Business Set-aside

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowesis Inc. (Knowesis) recently received a direct award contract for data consolidation services by the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation (AFSAC) Directorate utilizing the 8(a) Small Business set-aside. The additional services complement data visualization and analytics support Knowesis currently provides AFSAC.

Knowesis Inc. - Data Driven Decisions (PRNewsFoto/Knowesis, Inc.)

Recognizing that AFSAC had an enterprise goal to develop a data consolidation strategy, Knowesis staff developed a plan for the design, development, and implementation of technical solution.

"Knowesis looks to solve overarching challenges to analytic services: the architecture, engineering and analytic expertise as a package," said Steve Flowers, Knowesis Operations Principal. "Each of these services work in concert to provide a comprehensive capability."

The AFSAC data consolidation contract began on September 21, 2021.

Knowesis is a Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE) certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), providing a full range of professional consulting services to federal and state government agencies to include Computational Sciences, Information Management and Technology, Operations and Management, Policy and Program Evaluation, Scientific and Medical Research, and Communications. We currently support multiple entities within the Department of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security and United States Agency for International Development.

Knowesis maintains offices in Fairfax, Virginia, with staff at locations across the United States. More information about the company can be found at https://www.knowesis-inc.com/ as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

