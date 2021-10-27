Trafalgar Capital Partners advises SpaceJet Media on its recapitalization by the Loyal Companies and Corbel Capital Partners

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trafalgar Capital Partners ("TCP") is pleased to announce that it was the exclusive advisor to SpaceJet Media ("SpaceJet") on its recapitalization by the Loyal Companies ("Loyal"), supported by financing from Corbel Capital Partners ("Corbel").

Trafalgar Capital Partners, LLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Trafalgar Capital Partners, LLC)

SpaceJet is a Houston-based technology-enabled advertising platform that connects human-based traffic and leads for advertisers, search engines and their affiliates.

"SpaceJet has innovated, developed, and scaled many technologies that impact marketing value and marketing ROI," says Chad MacKay, Loyal's Managing Partner, who is "excited to be partners with the talented SpaceJet team and accelerate growth and opportunities through the new partnership. SpaceJet will continue to bring a unique customer value proposition that sets them apart and provides increased value to its partners."

SpaceJet's CEO is pleased with how the TCP team "exceeded expectations and operated as an extension of the business with unconditional trust and fluid chemistry." SpaceJet is "grateful for TCP's seamless ability to do the heavy lifting, to keep the ship on track and gaining steam, while managing expectations, sensitivities, emotions with transparency and proactive communication during the entire process."

"SpaceJet presents an incredibly exciting opportunity," said Erich Sorger, Principal, Corbel. "The strong track record and leadership team, combined with the positive market outlook made this an easy investment for us. We're proud to partner with SpaceJet's management to drive the Company's next phase of growth."

About SpaceJet Media

Spacejet is a premier online marketing and internet lead generation company focused on delivering sustainable, scalable and fruitful value to its advertisers and publishers.

About Loyal Companies

Loyal is a private equity firm headquartered in Utah, primarily investing in companies with great people and in need of hands-on partners to grow to the next phase of business.

About Corbel Capital Partners

Corbel is a Los Angeles-based independent investment firm that makes non-control investments in the form of creatively tailored structured debt or equity securities in lower market businesses. For more information, visit www.corbelcap.com.

About Trafalgar Capital Partners

Trafalgar Capital Partners is a differentiated global investment and merchant banking firm, with a focus on technology, media, and telecommunications. Formed in 2016, TCP combines an entrepreneurial approach with deep sector expertise to identify and execute on the best solutions across geographies, transaction types and client initiatives. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or contact frantz.casseus@trafalgarcp.com.

