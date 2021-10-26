A Steep Rise in Online Utilitarian Shopping Post-Peak Covid Era: GoodFirms 2021 Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodFirms, the leading research and review platform, recently revealed its latest survey on the "Buying Behavior Post-Peak COVID Era." This research study from GoodFirms indicates a trend towards online Utilitarian shopping, where customers prefer buying necessities and core essentials via online shopping facility post-peak Covid era.

The research examines how the pandemic has unprecedentedly altered the buyer sentiment and the shopping culture forever.

The survey results mentions an inclination towards buying functional goods and necessities such as groceries, household items, and expenditure on food deliveries and personal care products. 44.1% of surveyed buyers voted Grocery as their highest spending category in the aftermath of the peak-pandemic era. On the other hand, shoppers are avoiding expenses on alcohol, accessories, furnishing items, travel packages, coupons, expensive apparel, etc.

"Financial instability, pandemic-led economic challenges such as job losses, subdued business profits, etc., have made the customers conscious about where they spent the money," says GoodFirms.

The survey also brings out other invaluable insights about the evolving patterns in the shopping arena and the latest trends in the buying world, both online and offline. Data analysis shows an increase in online shopping, a shift to local buying, and an inclination towards automated and cashier-less buy and virtual demos.

Interestingly, with the forced adjustments that the world's entire population had to do amid COVID-19, online shopping sites – both local and global- have unleashed better business opportunities while focusing more on enhancing the experience for customers. Investing in an ecommerce tool definitely added more power to the online shop owners. Surveyors mentioned "Convenience" as the prime reason to shop online.

Key Takeaways from the Research:

As many as 69.4% of buyers have increased online shopping in the post-peak Covid Period.

58% of people chose to shop from an online store owing to its delivery speed.

Authenticity and Return processes (cited by 58.5% and 51.3% of people, respectively) turned out to be the most significant concerns in online shopping.

38.7% voted hygiene standards as critical for choosing a physical store.

26.1% are buying from local retailers/shops. People are supporting the local shop (with a sense of local affinity and consumer ethnocentrism) owners.

74.8% of people like to experience cashier-less and minimal human intervention-based automated shopping like the one offered by Amazon Go.

81.1% of people like to have more virtual products demos.

About the Survey:

GoodFirms carried out a comprehensive survey between 11th October 2021, and 16th October 2021 of buyers worldwide. Over 500+ selected participants were queried on their buying behavior, shopping habits, and top factors influencing purchase decisions in the post-peak covid era. The survey provides critical insights to businesses that want to track evolving buyer tastes and preferences. To view the full report, including additional insights, charts, and buyer demographics, please visit https://www.goodfirms.co/resources/buying-behavior-post-peak-covid-era.

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a global leader in IT research and listing. The company's listing platform helps software buyers and IT service seekers finalize the best options for their purposes. With a strong foothold in the research arena, GoodFirms has been aiming at educating businesses about the latest perceptions, happenings, trends, and technologies shaping the world.

