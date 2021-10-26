Dakota Central Deploys Ribbon IP Optical Solutions for Faster Broadband Speeds and Increased Network Reliability

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Dakota Central, an Independent Operating Company (IOC) based in North Dakota, has deployed Ribbon's IP Optical portfolio for increased network capacity, improved broadband speeds and enhanced network reliability. The Apollo (Optical Networking) and Neptune (IP Routing) solutions enable Dakota Central to significantly upgrade its communications network to offer new revenue generating services such as 5G backhaul. In addition, Ribbon's solutions allow Dakota Central to easily accommodate future network growth.

"We had exhausted the capacity of our old network and were in need of a proven solution that would easily scale and allow us to deliver next generation communications services," said John Cunningham, Chief Network Officer, Dakota Central. "Ribbon's IP Optical solutions provided us with the additional bandwidth we needed, and the ability to easily scale up to 200 gigabits (200G), which allows us to deliver our customers faster broadband and gives us the ability to now offer 5G backhaul services."

"Dakota Central has been a longtime Ribbon customer having deployed our Call Control and Session Border Controller products, so we are delighted that they have entrusted us to upgrade their broadband network with our IP Optical portfolio," said Elizabeth Page, U.S. Rural Market Director for Ribbon. "After a very competitive process, they saw the numerous benefits Ribbon offered over the competition such as the ability to quickly turn up new services, enhanced traffic management capabilities and improved network monitoring and fault management of the IP transport and optical layers through a single pane of glass."

Ribbon's Optical Networking solution, including Reconfigurable Optical Add Drop Multiplexing (ROADM) capabilities, enables Dakota Central to quickly expand network capacity between any of its sites, helping to future-proof the network. The Ribbon IP Routing solution allows Dakota Central to deliver services, easily set up traffic profiles for service assurance, and offer dynamic reconfiguration in the event of a hardware failure or fiber cut.

About Dakota Central

At Dakota Central, we believe in providing local, reliable service to our customers. We don't like to brag, but we are proud of our team and the relationships we've made with our customers. The most common words we hear describing our customer service are friendly, dependable, and responsive, which we think is pretty fitting. We care about our communities and are committed to providing the best technology available so that you can remain productive, efficient and innovative. For more information visit dakotacentral.com.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those related to the expected benefits of Ribbon Communications' products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Relations APAC, CALA & EMEA Press Tom Berry Catherine Berthier +1 (978) 614-8050 +1 (646) 741-1974 tom.berry@rbbn.com cberthier@rbbn.com



North American Press Analyst Relations Dennis Watson Michael Cooper +1 (214) 695-2224 +1 (708) 212-6922 dwatson@rbbn.com mcooper@rbbn.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.