Charity Navigator Adjusts Ratings in Response to Pandemic; Releases New Ratings in Advance of GivingTuesday

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator, the world's largest evaluator of nonprofits, today announced its latest rating release. Rating methodology has been adjusted to allow for nonprofits to maintain pre-pandemic ratings when staff members share how their organizations were impacted by the pandemic and how they adapted. More than 3,600 nonprofit profiles on Charity Navigator now feature this information.

To provide additional relief to smaller organizations, the ratings release includes an adjustment to Charity Navigator's Independent Audit or Financial Review metric, as part of the Encompass Rating System . The change increased the total annual revenue amount required for an audit from $250,000 to $500,000, affecting more than 33,000 nonprofits.

In concert with the methodology changes, the rating release also includes thousands of new ratings via the Encompass Rating System's Culture & Community , Leadership & Adaptability , and/or Impact & Results beacons.

"Nonprofits are the safety nets of society, and they were stretched in ways we never before imagined," stated Michael Thatcher, Charity Navigator's President & CEO. "Over the past 18 months, we've made significant strides in expanding the depth and breadth of our ratings. Today's ratings release demonstrates our adaptiveness and responsiveness, taking into account the situation we've all been living through and giving donors a more complete picture of a nonprofit's total impact."

Donors can visit charitynavigator.org to find and support impactful nonprofits. Nonprofit leaders can provide data to update their organization's profiles and ratings by submitting data via the Nonprofit Portal .

ABOUT CHARITY NAVIGATOR

Charity Navigator, the world's largest and most-utilized independent nonprofit evaluator, empowers donors of all sizes with free access to data, tools, and resources to guide philanthropic decision making. Through Charity Navigator's ratings, nonprofits are equipped with the nonprofit sector's premier trust indicator and a powerful platform to raise awareness and funds. Charity Navigator does not charge the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501(c)(3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations, and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers.

View original content:

SOURCE CHARITY NAVIGATOR