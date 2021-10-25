WEC Energy Group Announces Leadership Appointments

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today took the next steps in the company's succession planning process, providing continuity and senior leadership for the next chapter of the company's growth, development and service to customers.

Gale Klappa will continue to serve as executive chairman until May 2024 .

Scott Lauber , currently chief operating officer, is promoted to president and chief executive officer effective Feb. 1 , 2022. In his new role, Lauber will report to Klappa.

Kevin Fletcher , currently president and chief executive officer, has announced his plan to retire. From Feb. 1, 2022 , until his retirement in June, Fletcher will serve as a senior adviser to help ensure a seamless transition.

"On behalf of the board, I want to thank Kevin for guiding the operations of the company and extending our track record of world-class performance," said Klappa. "Over the past several years, Kevin and I have worked hand in hand to build and strengthen our leadership team. The depth and commitment of our officer group is a testament to that effort."

"As we look forward, we know that Scott Lauber's experience and demonstrated results over a wide-ranging, 31-year career at the company have prepared him well for the opportunities ahead," Klappa added. "Our future is bright."

Complete biographies of Lauber, Fletcher and Klappa are available at the following links:

Gale Klappa

Scott Lauber

J. Kevin Fletcher

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 41,000 stockholders of record, 7,200 employees and more than $37 billion of assets.

View original content:

SOURCE WEC Energy Group