As North America Returns to Work and School, Businesses Adopt New Measures for Elevator Safety

BRONX, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As North American workers and students begin to return to offices and classrooms, they can feel confident stepping back into elevators using CleanCab™ by GAL featuring ActivePure Technology® . CleanCab by GAL is a new elevator purification device powered by ActivePure, which is proven to neutralize viruses in the air and on surfaces, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, providing active 24/7/365 disinfection.

CleanCab by GAL featuring ActivePure works by pulling oxygen and water molecules in the air through ActivePure's patented honeycomb matrix where powerful oxidizers, known as ActivePure Molecules are created. The ActivePure Molecules are then released back into the elevator cab, where they vigorously neutralize pathogens such as MS2 Bacteriophage RNA virus, Staphylococcus Epidermidis, and others on surfaces and in the air.

"The ActivePure Molecules inactivate pathogens by destabilizing the shell of a virus or bacteria to destroy its living environment, preventing it from replicating or doing harm," said Daniel Baltzegar, Vantage Regional Vice President, South and Midwest. "This technology, which is also used in hospitals, statehouses, residential buildings, and commercial offices, goes to every nook and cranny in the elevator cab, purifying not only shared air but surfaces as well, that harbor risks due to viruses."

"ActivePure is a layer of protection and a countermeasure to airborne and surface viruses and bacteria. Its efficacy has been proven in extensive unaffiliated university and laboratory testing," said Philip Urso, Executive Vice President of Strategy for ActivePure Technologies LLC. "This solution has been used by a wide range of large businesses, from athletic stadiums to universities, hospitals, and more, and we're so pleased to be working with GAL Manufacturing, a Vantage company, to use this proven technology to protect an essential small space, the elevator cab, against contaminants."

ActivePure Technology was tested on live SARS-CoV-2 virus, not proxy or surrogate strains like many competing technologies use. It has been proven to reduce over 99% of that virus and a range of other surface contaminants. Detailed testing can be found on the ActivePure website .

Other benefits of CleanCab by GAL featuring ActivePure include:

Active disinfection 24/7/365

No ozone

Works quietly

Trusted for use by businesses where there is a high risk of transmission

Provides measurable results

"Unlike other products used in the elevator industry that take a passive approach to air purification using an inefficient filter or ineffective UV light, CleanCab by GAL is safely and uniquely UL listed, and releases particles that are actively working at all times. Elevator cabs can be purified and disinfected while riders occupy the space with others," added Baltzegar.

To learn more about the availability and installation opportunities for CleanCab visit www.gal.com/cleancab/ .

About GAL Manufacturing

GAL Manufacturing (a Vantage company) is renowned as a leader in the development, design, and manufacture of advanced elevator equipment. Born in 1927, and located in NYC's Bronx, GAL provides sophisticated Door Equipment, Door Operators, Controllers, Fixtures, Drives, Safety Controls, and critical information to professionals around the world. In 2005 the company acquired Elevator Components Inc. (ECI) and merged their products with GAL Canada— GAL's Ontario-based manufacturing and distribution center. GAL prides itself on its ability to provide innovative, non-proprietary elevator equipment and customized tailored solutions to its customers. For more information visit www.gal.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Vantage Elevator Solutions

Vantage Elevator Solutions is North America's leading independent manufacturer of elevator components and systems for new equipment applications, equipment upgrade projects, and service replacement parts. Vantage is comprised of seven business units including GAL Manufacturing Company and GAL Canada; Hollister-Whitney Elevator Corporation; Elevator Controls Corporation; Courion; Bore-Max; Thames Valley Controls. Through its brands, Vantage supplies almost all electro-mechanical devices used in contemporary elevators. Vantage sells its products to a diverse range of customer types including hundreds of independent elevator contractors, in addition to several well-known multinational elevator companies. Founded in 1927, the Vantage group employs approximately 1,000 staff in multiple locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information visit www.vantageelevation.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

