Jackpocket Releases Q3 Report on State of Digital Lottery Play in U.S. Showing Growth After Historic Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the first third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today released their Q3 report about the state of digital lottery play in the U.S. Following historic Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, digital lottery play has increased since last quarter and last year in every state where Jackpocket is active.

"As we experience high jackpot moments moving forward, I believe that we can use Q3 2021 as an indicator of what's to come, with digital lottery growing over 21% since last quarter alone," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "Every day, consumers are opting for mobile solutions where they might not have existed previously, like the lottery."

As the #1 digital lottery platform in the U.S., Jackpocket sees the findings of the 10 states in which they are active as representative of the entire country. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington D.C.

Jackpocket's data is pulled from the digital lottery play habits of their millions of users over the course of Q3 2021. Here, Jackpocket has provided the most interesting trends from Q3 2021. 2021.

Getting Lucky: Number and Game Trends

In every state where Jackpocket is active, there was an uptick in Mega Millions and Powerball play when compared to Q3 2020

Digital lottery players across the U.S. favored the standard numbers 7, 11, and 9, seeing a lower frequency in play of the number 10, when picking Mega Millions and Powerball numbers in Q3 2021

For bonus numbers, players continued to favor 13, 7, and 8 for Mega Millions and Powerball this quarter

17 and 40 were the most frequent numbers drawn in Mega Millions and Powerball in Q3 2021

Specific data findings:

○ Top 10 standard numbers drawn in Mega Millions & Powerball in Q3

■ 17 - drawn 10 times

■ 40 - drawn 9 times

■ 36, 47, 54, 59 - each drawn 8 times

■ 21, 22, 32 61 - each drawn 7 times



○ Top 5 bonus numbers drawn in Mega Millions & Powerball in Q3

■ 24 - drawn 7 times

■ 11 - drawn 5 times

■ 10, 19 - each drawn 4 times

■ 3, 12, 15, 17, 18, 21 - each drawn 3 times



○ Luckiest games in each state for lottery winners

■ AR: Natural State Jackpot

■ CO: Lucky for Life

■ DC: Lucky for Life

■ MN: Northstar Cash

■ NH: Lucky for Life

■ NJ: Cash 4 Life

■ NY: Cash 4 Life

■ OH: Lucky for Life

■ OR: Oregon's Game Megabucks

■ TX: Lotto Texas

Digital Lottery Demographics

Gender

○ Women playing the lottery digitally has decreased since last quarter, but increased since this time last year

■ Q3 2021: 41.0% of total

■ Q2 2021: 42.2% of total

■ Q2 2020: 36.5% of total

○ Men playing the lottery digitally has increased by 4.5% since last quarter and this time last year

■ Q3 2021: 59.0% of total

■ Q2 2021: 42.2% of total

■ Q2 2020: 35.9% of total

Age Group

○ Digital lottery is played by:

■ Over 55 (28.9% of total)

■ 46-55 (26.5% of total)

■ 36-45 (25.0% of total)

■ 26-35 (16.4% of total)

■ 18-25 (3.2% of total)

○ In Q3 2021, 44.6% of players are 45 years old and under

Top Digital Lottery Stats in Q3

Amount spent each month

○ Highest: New York (40.2% of total spent)

○ Lowest: New Hampshire (0.54% of total spent)

Top Three Winners by State

○ New Hampshire ( $1M )

○ New Jersey ($652,643)

○ Texas ($225,000)

State-Specific Trends

Lottery revenue by state is growing YoY and QoQ in all of the states where Jackpocket is available

○ Arkansas is currently seeing the greatest amount of YoY growth at 377.5%

○ Ohio is currently seeing the greatest amount of QoQ growth at 77.6%

Specific data findings:

○ Top 3 states by lottery revenue in Q3 remained consistent with Q2 2021

■ New York (43.2% of total revenue)

■ Texas (25.7% of total revenue)

■ New Jersey (16.9% of total revenue)

Number of people who have won the lottery (> $100 ) more than once

○ New York : 1,569

○ New Jersey : 499

○ Texas : 267

Other Interesting Findings from Q3 2021

Android play has seen 77.1% growth YoY and 9.4% growth since Q2 2021

For more information on digital lottery play in the U.S. visit: https://www.jackpocket.com/press .

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

