The American College and Ameritas to Host Webinar on Diversity and Financial Empowerment

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Financial Services and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. announce a public webinar discussing an area of great interest to the entire financial services industry. College President and CEO George Nichols III and Ameritas Executive Vice President, Individual, Ryan C. Beasley will explore the topic, Creating a More Fulfilling Life for All: Financially Empowering Our Diverse World.

George Nichols III, President and CEO, The American College of Financial Services

The live webinar will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 1:00 p.m. ET. All financial professionals are invited to register now to take part in a very important industry conversation.

This timely event will give participants the opportunity to hear candid perspectives on trends related to diversity and inclusion, including actionable takeaways for better serving an increasingly diverse culture. It will also offer a look at the groundbreaking work being done by The College to encourage and enable greater financial empowerment and equality for more Americans.

Representing event sponsor Ameritas, Ryan Beasley will interview President Nichols on a range of topics relevant to financial professionals and their practices, allowing time to conclude the webinar with participant questions.

"The financial services industry is in a unique position to connect individuals with the tools they need to empower themselves and their communities, including financial education and more," says Nichols. "We aim to help underrepresented Americans take advantage of the financial and economic opportunities our great country offers. By doing so, we can improve their financial well-being and build greater prosperity for generations to come, in turn growing stronger families, fueling new business and creating more vibrant communities. The potential for positive and lasting impact is tremendous."

"The American College of Financial Services and its Center for Economic Empowerment and Equality are creating more diversity and inclusion in financial services and our society," says Beasley. "George and his team are leveraging their skills and delivering best-in-class education that drives results. Financial professionals across our industry can join in by supporting greater financial education within their communities, recruiting and training more advisors who reflect that diversity, and helping build financial well-being strategies. We look forward to a deep conversation about fulfilling life, supporting communities and financial empowerment."

About George Nichols III

George Nichols III currently serves as the 10th president and CEO of The American College of Financial Services. He joined The College after 17 years at New York Life, where he held principal roles in sales, strategic initiatives, and public policy. A member of the company's Executive Management Committee, he most recently served as executive vice president in the Office of Governmental Affairs, managing legislative, regulatory and public policy issues.

Prior to joining New York Life, Nichols was Kentucky's first African American insurance commissioner, leading regulation of the state's $10 billion insurance industry. He was also the first African American president of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and the first African American elected to New York Life's Executive Management Committee. He has twice been named as one of the "Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America" by business and lifestyle magazine Savoy.

Nichols received his Associate's degree from Alice Lloyd College, a Bachelor's degree from Western Kentucky University and a Master's Degree from the University of Louisville.

About Ryan C. Beasley

Ryan Beasley is executive vice president at Ameritas and leads the company's Individual Division. Additional roles within the Ameritas Mutual Holding Company include serving as chair of the boards of directors for Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC; Ameritas Investment Company, LLC and Variable Contract Agency, LLC. He also serves on the board of Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. He began his career with Ameritas in 2015, as senior vice president leading the Shared Distribution team.

Beasley's career in the insurance and financial services industry spans more than 20 years. He began as a financial professional, progressing to general agent then regional officer before entering executive leadership. He is a member of both NAIFA and the Financial Planning Association. Among his professional designations and licenses, he is a Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Life Underwriter, Chartered Financial Consultant and LIMRA Leadership Institute Fellow.

Born in San Antonio and raised in Savannah, Georgia, Beasley earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro and a Master of Science in financial services from the American College of Financial Services in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

About The American College of Financial Services

The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation's largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated one in five financial advisors across the United States and offers two master's degrees in management and financial services, along with prestigious financial planning designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®), Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy®(CAP®), Chartered Special Needs Consultant® (ChSNC®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), and education leading to the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification. The College's faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services profession. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Ameritas

Ameritas® is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through the business name of Ameritas Advisory Services. Ameritas is not affiliated with any third-party entity mentioned herein. For more information, visit www.ameritas.com.

