Alcantara Unveils Its Autumn Winter Collection for 2022/23

MILAN, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcantara's Autumn Winter 2022/23 Collection combines themes of "smooth" and "rough" to create a variety of unique sensory and aesthetic experiences.

Shown above is a sample of the “rough” theme from Alcantara’s Autumn Winter 22/23 Collection.

The collection's Smooth theme is dedicated to accessories, prints with iridescent effects and glossy treatments that produce a soft and delicate effect with clean lines.

Rough, the second theme in the collection, explores the universe of clothing inspired by a color palette that comes from the land. With its stronger color accents, it attempts to blend in with the environment.

Alcantara's autumn winter collection epitomises fashion that draws inspiration from the intertwining of the skilful craftsmanship typical of "Made in Italy" with the cutting-edge technology inherent in the manufacture of the material.

Alcantara S.p.A. www.alcantara.com

Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents a prime example of Italian-produced quality. As registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and result of a unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara is a highly innovative material, offering an unrivalled combination of sensory, aesthetic and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the choice of leading brands in a number of fields of application: fashion and accessories, automotive, interior design and home décor, consumer electronics. These features, together with a serious and certified commitment in terms of sustainability, make Alcantara a true icon of contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyle of those who want to fully enjoy their everyday life while respecting the environment.

Alcantara Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alcantara S.p.A.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alcantara S.p.A.