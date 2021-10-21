Wood Partners Brings Luxury Living and Sweeping Views to Baltimore with Alta Federal Hill

BALTIMORE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, today announced the grand opening of its newest luxury property, Alta Federal Hill. Situated at 1800 S Hanover Street in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood, the expansive property features sweeping views of the city skyline and a total of 275 residential units.

With its industry-leading amenities package, Alta Federal Hill truly stands out from the rest of the market. The property's outdoor spaces feature a resort-style pool with spacious tanning deck, an outdoor entertainment area outfitted with multiple grilling stations, TVs, lounges and gaming area, a pet spa with two dog washing stations, and an open-air rooftop lounge with spectacular views of the city. Inside, the club area features hi-def TVs, lounge seating, co-working spaces and conference rooms, a 24/7 fitness center with weights and virtual training equipment. There is also a tavern-themed sports lounge complete with a bar/kitchen area, billiards table, shuffleboard, dartboard, arcade games and big screen TVs.

The residences themselves offer one, two and three-bedroom custom designed floorplans. The stunning kitchens feature white quartz countertops, designer tile backsplash, soft-close cabinetry, and a stainless-steel GE appliance package. Designer wood-style flooring runs throughout the apartment homes with bathrooms featuring designer tile, shower/tub surrounds and frameless glass shower doors. Each home also comes complete with a full-sized washer/dryer set, ecobee thermostat, keyless access system and wiring for high-speed internet. Select homes feature oversized walk-in closets and walk-out patios and balconies as well.

"As the company's second property in the Baltimore area, Alta Federal Hill perfectly aligns with Wood Partners' ongoing commitment to developing properties that not only align with the needs of future residents, but also embrace the surrounding community as a whole," said Scott Zimmerly, Executive Managing Director. "Alta Federal Hill caters to the differing needs of residents commuting in and out of the city by providing easy access to I-95 and I-395, which run alongside the property. At the same time, Alta Federal Hill puts residents near the growing list of dining and entertainment options the neighborhood has to offer, including M&T Bank Stadium and the iconic Oriole Park at Camden Yards, which are both within walking distance."

Alta Federal Hill is managed by Wood Residential. Additional information on the property and the surrounding community is available at www.altafederalhill.com.

