TMGcore Welcomes Nicolas Chaillan to the Organization as Advisor.

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TMGcore, a high-performance computing solutions company that develops two phase immersion technology and is reshaping the future of both hyperscale and edge-based data center technology, is pleased to welcome Nicolas Chaillan to the organization as an Advisor. Mr. Chaillan was most recently the Chief Software Office for the Air Force and Space Force. While there he was responsible for the creation of the DoD Enterprise DevSecOps Initiative which is the largest DevSecOps engagement in the world.

Nicolas Chaillan joins TMGcore as advisor

Throughout his career, Chaillan has been at the forefront of the ever-changing cyber-scape. He is a technology entrepreneur, software developer, cyber expert, and inventor. Further, he is recognized as a pioneer of the computer language PHP. For TMGcore, Chaillan will bring his unique experience and profound knowledge of the tech landscape as a Special Advisor to the organization and help shape future technology and initiatives.

JD Enright, CEO of TMGcore had this to say of Mr. Chaillan, "his perspective brings a specific and determined approach to the many use cases for high performance computing using two-phase liquid immersion computing technologies. We are thrilled to have Nicolas join our team."

Concerning the digital infrastructure in the United States Chaillan had the following to say "I realize… we have to win by being smarter, more efficient, and forward-leaning through agility, rapid prototyping and innovation. We must be ahead and lead. We can't afford to be behind…TMGcore has developed technology that allows the US and our Allies to compete, win, and lead the world."

