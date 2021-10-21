PACE of the Triad Extends Contract with Tabula Rasa HealthCare for Medication Risk Mitigation and Pharmacy Services

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, announced today a three-year contract renewal with PACE of the Triad for TRHC's CareKinesis medication risk mitigation and pharmacy services. PACE of the Triad is a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in Greensboro, NC, currently serving more than 200 individuals.

"We've supported the PACE market for more than a decade, and now we're deepening our roots in North Carolina and extending our partnership with PACE of the Triad, one of the largest PACE operations in the state," said TRHC Co-Founder and President, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. "We take pride in our continued partnership and look forward to the next chapter serving the organization."

CareKinesis is the first national PACE-centric, medication management and distribution pharmacy that focuses on reducing medication-related risk while enhancing economic, clinical, and humanistic outcomes. This is PACE of the Triad's second renewal with CareKinesis. Since the relationship began in 2017, CareKinesis has supported them with initiatives centered on polypharmacy and medication safety reviews, which use TRHC's proprietary technology to help PACE prescribers reduce adverse drug events among participants.

"We value our partnership with TRHC and the benefits its services bring to our participants," said Ursula Robinson, Executive Director of PACE of the Triad. "CareKinesis has proven to be a game-changer for our organization, amplifying medication safety and improving pharmacy operations."

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About PACE of the Triad

PACE of the Triad is a health plan with comprehensive benefits and an approved Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). PACE provides community-based medical care and support services to individuals 55 and older with chronic medical conditions. Located at 1471 E. Cone Blvd, Greensboro, NC, PACE has served eligible residents of Guilford and Rockingham counties since 2011. Visit www.pacetriad.org or contact 336.550.4046 for more information.

