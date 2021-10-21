The Cumin Club Expands Indian Meal Kit Subscription Nationwide and Launches its First Virtual Restaurant in Chicago

Chicago, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of steady progress, Chicago-based ethnic food startup The Cumin Club expands its meal kit delivery across the U.S. Launched in 2019, The Cumin Club delivers authentic chef-curated five-minute meal kits for just $4.99 each. Serving the Indian diaspora and Indian food enthusiasts, the brand has made its mark in the booming ethnic food category.

"Our mission is to make authentic Indian food readily accessible around the world," says Kiru Rajagopal, co-founder of The Cumin Club. "Our meal kits are highly authentic with spices sourced from different regions of India, curated by expert chefs, convenient with a quick five-minute prep, and healthy with no preservatives added, artificial or natural."

The Cumin Club reported that the demand for its meal kits skyrocketed over the past year, with customer count and revenue growing 10 times and 15 times respectively. To continue its expansion and further its research and recipe development efforts, the company closed a seed round investment led by Listen Ventures and M25 with participation from Chicago-based angel investors.

"It is challenging to prepare ethnic food abroad in an authentic, flavorful and convenient manner. This is why we are so pumped to back The Cumin Club brand," said Rick Desai, managing partner and head of investments at Listen Ventures. "The company has the opportunity to bring the flavors from the homeland to people's doors, helping them get to know the incredible tastes of Indian food and get more and more fluent in flavor."

The company also launched its first virtual restaurant concept called The Cumin Bowl, serving soulful and healthy Indian bowls. Now available in neighborhoods in and around downtown Chicago, The Cumin Bowl brings the familiar concept of "build-your-own bowl" to Indian food through www.thecuminbowl.com and delivery apps, including DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Seamless.

"The Cumin Bowl sets out to debunk the myths that Indian food is unhealthy by showing customers that not only is Indian food the ideal comfort meal, it's also nutritious and flavorful," said The Cumin Club Co-founder Ragoth Bala. "Our goal is to reintroduce Indian foods in a way that it easily enters the weekly rotation of every American, along with Mexican, Thai, pizza and sushi."

The Cumin Bowl, driven by its no-chef model and streamlined operations, is slated to expand to 25 cities across the U.S. by the end of 2022. The company is actively vetting partners to run The Cumin Bowl in other cities. Interested parties may contact hello@thecuminbowl.com for further details about opportunities.

About The Cumin Club

The Cumin Club offers curated meal plans drawn from authentic regional Indian cuisines, with meals pre-cooked by local chefs across India and delivered to customers' doorsteps around the world to help them experience the flavors of the homeland. The authentic cuisines and spices of India are hard to find for busy Indians living abroad. For just $4.99 per meal, The Cumin Club delivers soulful, vegetarian, chef-curated Indian dishes that go from packaging to plate in under five minutes. Our commitment to authentic spices and regional kitchens brings the best ingredients to our meals, all while saving our customers time and money. For more information, to view our menu and to order meal kits, please visit www.thecuminclub.com.

About The Cumin Bowl

The Cumin Bowl is a virtual restaurant brand inspired by the soulful, nourishing flavors of India. Our goal is to reshape Americans' perceptions about Indian food, one bowl at a time. With a simple menu and a build-your-own bowl approach, The Cumin Bowl offers Indian food in an approachable and intimidation-free concept that caters to meat eaters and vegetarians alike. The Cumin Bowl opened its first location in the River North neighborhood of Chicago and is slated to open locations in 25 cities by the end of 2022. For more information and to place an order, visit www.thecuminbowl.com .

