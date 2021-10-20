ProLabs unveils SFP+ 10G narrowband 9 channel tunable 40km transceivers

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLabs, a global leader in optical networking and connectivity solutions, has launched its new SFP+ 10G DWDM narrowband 9 channel tunable 40km fiber transceivers, reducing the cost and complexity of transceiver inventory requirements in data centers and enterprise networks.

MSA and TAA Compliant 10GBase-DWDM SFP+ Transceiver (SMF, 1561.42nm to 1554.94nm, 40km, LC, DOM, -40 to 85C)SKU: SFP-10GB-D20-28-40-I-C

Network operators can tune these 10G DWDM 40km optics using the ProTune™ Coding & Tuning System or in-field autonomously. This reduces the need for 40 discrete part numbers and fixed wavelength specifications down to only 5 different 10G DWDM tunable transceivers.

"The flexibility offered by a tunable 10G DWDM transceiver addresses many operational challenges," said Ray Hagen, Global Product Line Manager at ProLabs. "A 10G tunable in the access network reduces sparing & inventory complexities, allowing for greater quantities of fewer parts on hand. This simplification of parts allows fix agents to fit as needed into any network segment and wavelength, improving performance in mean-time-to-repair."

The solution contains five tunable optics with the capability to tune to channels 20-28, 28-36, 36-44, 45-52, or 52-60, covering from 1561.42nm to 1531.12nm.

ProLabs' cost-effective 10G tunable fiber connectivity solutions are interoperable in environments with systems from Cisco, Juniper, ADVA, Nokia, and more, improving capital expenditures for site managers.

For more information on ProLabs' SFP+ 10G narrowband tunable transceivers, please visit here.

About ProLabs

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical networking solutions. For over two decades, it has delivered optical connectivity solutions that give customers freedom, choice, and seamless interoperability. It serves a diverse range of industries including enterprises, governments, and the largest worldwide service providers.

By championing higher standards for technology and service, ProLabs is changing the mindset of data center and service providers the world over. It supplies solutions that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. For more information, please visit www.prolabs.com.

Media Contact

Dan Wheeler

dan.wheeler@prolabs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ProLabs