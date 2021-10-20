OBN Jay Releases New Single "I'm Him"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OBN Jay is hailing out of the Southside of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; the Southern rapper injects nothing but the real into his music, with heartfelt lyrics telling his story from the trenches to where he is now. After a short stint with Columbia Records, the rising star now enters his new deal with independent label EMPIRE, inspiring the masses worldwide that they too can make their wildest dreams come true.

OBN Jay's new song "I'm Him" is the coming of age for OBN Jay, embracing the grind and hustle mentality it takes climbing to the top and now standing as the man he envisioned himself to be. Fans in the past have heard the rugged melodic sounds talking about his past. He is letting everyone know he has been that guy coming out of the trenches.

Now he is young and rich living life and hungry for more.

The chorus is catchy and rhythmic, and it flows perfectly with the beat. The sound is unique and upbeat, but one can hear his thick southern Louisiana roots through his music.

About

OBN Jay began rapping at a young age, and he began uploading his music online when he was in high school. 2018 saw the release of tracks like "Stop Playing," "How That Go," and "Big Ole" (ft. JayDaYoungan) as well as two EPs, "Lost Hope" and "OBN," and the mixtape "Logic Real Talk." Several more singles (including "Chess Not Checkers" and "Tragic Story") and the mixtape "No Weakness" appeared in 2019.

In 2020 OBN Jay released a full-length project titled "No Commercial Breaks," which featured the late King Von and Jackboy. This offering included "Dead Presidents (feat. Jackboy)" and "Trap Daily (feat. King Von)." Jay became an artist to watch on both BET and REVOLT off of this commercial offering. REVOLT stated that Baton Rouge has been a breeding ground of young, fresh talent and said that OBN Jay is the latest from the city to drop some heat.

Earlier this year, he released "Take the Time" and "Rasta."

"I'm Him" is available on all platforms:

https://music.empi.re/imhim

For the latest on OBN Jay:

Instagram: @obnjay

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTNfUYe3Fiw

