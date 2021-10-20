Brian Gillett Joins Bradley's Litigation Practice in Dallas

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Brian M. Gillett has joined the firm's Dallas, TX, office as a senior attorney. Mr. Gillett will practice as part of the Litigation team.

"Brian is a highly skilled litigator, and we are pleased to welcome him to our Dallas office and the firm's nationally recognized group of litigation attorneys," said Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles.

Mr. Gillett is a trial attorney with experience handling high-stakes, complex commercial matters on both the plaintiff and defense sides at all stages of litigation in state and federal court and arbitration proceedings, from discovery through trial and appeal.

His practice focuses on business litigation matters, including disputes involving claims for breach of contract, fraud, and breaches of fiduciary duties. He has litigated both individual and class claims involving oil and gas disputes, intellectual property theft and infringement, and antitrust.

Mr. Gillett graduated summa cum laude from Texas A&M University with a B.S. in Political Science and a B.S. in Spanish and earned his J.D. with highest honors from the University of Texas School of Law.

About Bradley

Bradley combines skilled legal counsel with exceptional client service and unwavering integrity to assist a diverse range of corporate and individual clients in achieving their business goals. With offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the District of Columbia, the firm's nearly 550 lawyers represent regional, national and international clients in various industries, including banking and financial services, construction, energy, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, real estate, and technology, among many others.

