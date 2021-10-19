Spin Master Makes a Splash With New Mermaid High™ Fashion Dolls and Content Series

Singer-Songwriter Claire Rosinkranz To Host YouTube Live Performance of Mermaid High Theme Song

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, makes a splash with the debut of Mermaid High™, a collection of fashion dolls with animated digital content and a vlog-style series. To introduce Mermaid High, Californian native, singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz will host a YouTube Live on Saturday, October 23 at 9:00 a.m. PST / 12:00 p.m. EST, performing 'Mermaid High', the theme song that describes the dual worlds that the characters experience as they keep a secret – they are really mermaids!



The ultimate sea-cret sisterhood, Searra™, Finly™, Oceanna™ and Mari™ make serious waves with their unique styles and personalities as they navigate the unchartered waters of high school (on land) and keep their secret from their new human friends. (CNW Group/Spin Master)

The ultimate sea-cret sisterhood, Searra™, Finly™, Oceanna™ and Mari™ are mermaids who flip their tails into legs during the day. These merfriends make serious waves with their unique styles and personalities as they navigate the unchartered waters of high school (on land) and keep their secret from their new human friends. The original song, 'Mermaid High', performed by Claire Rosinkranz, anchors the story of Mermaid High.

"Mermaid High' is a song about growing up," said Rosinkranz. "It's the perfect introduction to the world of Mermaid High that shows the importance of friendship to get you through the ups and downs."

"We can't wait for kids to dive into the world of Mermaid High," said Chris Beardall, Spin Master's President of Toys and Chief Commercial Officer. "Not only are the dolls full of surprises with fun accessories and tons of personality, but the content series allows kids to further explore the sink or swim dilemmas that the girls often find themselves in, fostering a stronger connection with the characters and inspiring extended imaginative play."

Mermaid High Fashion Dolls - Each of the fashion dolls - Searra, Finly, Oceanna and Mari – come with their own removeable premium fabric mermaid tails, unique outfits and six accessories from sunglasses and beach duffle bags to shell headphones and tentacle headbands. Also included is a surprise accessory hidden inside a shell. Drop the shell into a bowl of warm water and watch as it magically pops open, revealing another accessory to add to their look. Style their hair with the included comb and learn more about each girl's personality from their Mermaid High Student ID.

Mermaid High Animated Series – Kids can dive even deeper into the characters' stories with ten, 2–3-minute animated shorts on YouTube. Each episode follows the mermaids as they swim to shore and face the challenges of high school and predicaments of growing up, fitting in and oh, not popping a tail in class!

Mermaid High Deep Dive Vlog – Complementing the animated shorts, is a Mermaid High Deep Dive vlog-style series. The ten, 8–10-minute episodes feature live talent, chatting about the latest haps at school and recaps on the animated series including Easter eggs hidden in each episode. Content will also include tutorials on "How To Look Like Your Favorite Mermaid", Mermaid High doll style inspiration and character quizzes.

The Mermaid High brand will also make an appearance in the role-play game Mermaid Life, developed by Fullflower Studio for Roblox™. Starting November 1, players can purchase the Mermaid High dolls' outfits and accessories for in app play. Each week there will be a new quest around each of the Mermaid High characters giving players a chance to get exclusive items, ending the Mermaid High blitz with a big dance party featuring the Mermaid High theme song.

Rosinkranz will perform the Mermaid High theme song plus four of her own original songs on the Mermaid High Official YouTube Channel on Saturday, October 23 at 9:00 a.m. PST / 12:00 p.m. EST. The song will also be available for streaming on Spotify.

For more information, please visit www.mermaidhigh.com or follow on Instagram and TikTok @MermaidHighOfficial. All YouTube content will be available on the official Mermaid High YouTube channel

