Spell Named a 2021 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Enterprise AI Operationalization and Engineering Focused on the urgency and the need for enterprises to deploy platforms that accelerate scaling enterprise AI into production

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spell, the leader in operationalizing AI for natural language processing (NLP), machine vision, and speech recognition applications, has been named a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor in Enterprise AI Operationalization and Engineering. The namesake solution tracks, manages, and automates the entire deep learning workflow, from developing and training, to deploying and optimizing models at scale. The platform dramatically improves efficiency, effectiveness, and compliance for AI projects in large enterprises and AI startups alike.

Spell springs from its founders' successes leading the development of deep learning management tools and infrastructure at Facebook AI Research (FAIR), Ebay, and machine vision leader, Clarifai. The company brings state-of-the-art deep learning operations (DLOps) to the masses, with an affordable solution for AI startups, enterprises, and service providers of all sizes.

The Cool Vendors™ report released October 12 states "rapid maturation of enterprise AI initiatives is driving urgency to maximize value capture through productization of AI. Data and analytics leaders must evaluate emerging vendors to build enterprise-grade AI orchestration and automation platforms or solutions to scale enterprise AI initiatives."

The report also noted that "automated tools that maximize deep learning and machine learning model performance and enable seamless packaging to rapidly deploy models across on premises, cloud and edge environments are essential to accelerating production AI."

Large enterprises, AI startups, and government agencies find Spell's multi-cloud capabilities as a powerful alternative to cloud-specific solutions for managing the development, deployment, and infrastructure of complex deep learning applications. Machine learning engineers and software developers benefit from faster development and better collaboration, while data science managers gain a new level of visibility for workflow tracking, resource consumption, and model assets. Spell offers business stakeholders and technology executives lower cost and faster time-to-value with the freedom to choose the most competitive AI infrastructure, including on-premises, in the cloud on Azure, Google GCP, and AWS, or any combination.

"We are delighted to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor," said Spell's CEO and co-founder, Serkan Piantino. "We see the rapid growth of the Spell user community and this recognition from Gartner as validation of our vision and the work our team is doing to help democratize deep learning and accelerate the successful adoption of advanced AI for organizations of all sizes from startups through enterprises."

Enjoy complimentary access to the full Cool Vendor report here.

About Spell

Founded in 2017 by world-renowned AI experts, Spell operationalizes deep learning at scale with its unique DLOps platform, which is rapidly gaining adoption and recognition for its ability to improve the time-to-value and ROI for computer vision, NLP, speech recognition, and other advanced AI applications. Spell achieved $15 million in Series A funding led by Two Sigma Ventures and Eclipse Ventures. Learn more: https://spell.ml/.

