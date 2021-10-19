Mercantile Bank Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $15.1 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, up 40.8 percent from $10.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period. Net income during the first nine months of 2021 totaled $47.4 million, or $2.95 per diluted share, up 57.6 percent from $30.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2020.
"Mercantile's talented and dedicated people, commitment to local decision making, and longstanding investments in technology all contributed to the bank's growth in commercial and residential mortgage loans, earnings, net interest income, and fee income, all while maintaining strong asset quality metrics and operating expense discipline," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile. "The significant growth in core commercial loans during the quarter, especially when considering the current economic and operating environments, is a noteworthy feat and reflects our commercial lending team's ongoing concerted effort to meet existing customers' credit needs and to foster new relationships. Based on our current loan pipeline, we believe core commercial loan originations will remain robust during the fourth quarter and into 2022."
Third quarter highlights include:
- Strong growth in core commercial loans and residential mortgage loans
- Sustained strength in commercial loan and residential mortgage loan pipelines
- Ongoing strength in asset quality metrics
- Solid earnings and capital position
- Growth in key fee income categories
- Additional growth in local deposits
Operating Results
Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $46.7 million during the third quarter of 2021, up $3.9 million, or 9.1 percent, from the prior-year third quarter. Net interest income during the third quarter of 2021 was $31.1 million, up from $29.5 million during the respective 2020 period due to the positive impact of earning asset growth, which more than offset a lower net interest margin. Noninterest income totaled $15.6 million during the third quarter of 2021, up $2.3 million from the third quarter of 2020, mainly due to revenue associated with an interest rate swap program that was introduced during the fourth quarter of 2020. The net interest margin was 2.71 percent in the third quarter of 2021, down from 2.86 percent in the prior-year third quarter, reflecting excess liquidity and a lower yield on securities.
The yield on average earning assets declined from 3.45 percent during the third quarter of 2020 to 3.13 percent during the respective 2021 period due to a change in earning asset mix and a decreased yield on securities. A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity, which initially surfaced in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 environment and persisted during the remainder of 2020 and first nine months of 2021, negatively impacted both the yield on average earning assets and the net interest margin by 40 basis points to 50 basis points during the third quarter and first nine months of 2021. The excess funds, consisting primarily of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, are mainly a product of federal government stimulus programs, lower business and consumer investing and spending, and Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness activities. The decreased yield on securities mainly depicted lower yields on newly purchased bonds, reflecting the declining interest rate environment, and a reduced level of accelerated discount accretion on called U.S. Government agency bonds.
The cost of funds decreased from 0.59 percent during the third quarter of 2020 to 0.42 percent during the current-year third quarter, primarily due to a change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources, and lower rates paid on local time deposits, reflecting the declining interest rate environment.
Mercantile recorded provision expense of $1.9 million and $3.2 million during the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the current-year third quarter mainly reflected net commercial loan growth, while the provision expense recorded during the prior-year third quarter was primarily comprised of increased allocations associated with the downgrading of certain non-impaired commercial loan relationships to reflect stressed economic conditions stemming from the COVID-19 environment.
Noninterest income during the third quarter of 2021 was $15.6 million, an increase of 17.0 percent when compared to the prior-year third quarter. The higher level of noninterest income mainly reflected fee income generated from an interest rate swap program that was introduced during the fourth quarter of 2020, which provides certain commercial borrowers with a longer-term fixed-rate option and assists Mercantile in managing associated longer-term interest rate risk. Growth in debit and credit card income and service charges on accounts also contributed to the increased level of noninterest income. Mortgage banking income remained sound in the third quarter of 2021 as sustained strength in purchase mortgage originations largely mitigated the negative impacts of an expected decrease in refinance activity, a lower mortgage loan sold percentage, and a decreased gain on sale rate.
Noninterest expense totaled $26.2 million during the third quarter of 2021, down $0.2 million from the third quarter of 2020. The lower level of expense primarily resulted from decreased compensation costs, mainly reflecting a reduced bonus accrual and lower stock-based compensation expense, which more than offset increased regular salary expense primarily stemming from annual employee merit pay increases. The bonus accrual during the third quarter of last year was increased due to a change in estimate as no accruals were recorded during the first and second quarters of the year due to COVID-19 and associated weakened economic environment. Health insurance costs increased in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the prior-year third quarter mainly due to a higher level of claims, some of which resulted from the treatment of COVID-19 related medical conditions. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums were up in the current-year third quarter compared to the respective 2020 period primarily as a result of an increased assessment base and rate.
Mr. Kaminski commented, "The growth in key fee income categories reflects our continuing efforts to augment our noninterest income revenue streams, which represented 33 percent of operating revenue in the third quarter. Our interest rate risk swap program continues to be well received by commercial loan customers, and the ongoing success in developing new commercial and industrial loan relationships provides us with opportunities to cross sell treasury management products and services, which serve as another contributor to fee income. Growth in residential mortgage loan purchase originations has largely offset the negative impact of an expected decline in refinance activity on mortgage banking income. We remain committed to growing in a cost-conscious manner and are continually reviewing overhead categories in an effort to improve efficiency where feasible."
Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2021, total assets were $4.96 billion, up $527 million, or 11.9 percent, from December 31, 2020. Total loans increased $120 million during the first nine months of 2021, primarily reflecting net increases in core commercial loans of $298 million, of which $162 million occurred in the third quarter, and residential mortgage loans of $73.7 million, which more than offset a net reduction in Paycheck Protection Program loans of $249 million. The growth in core commercial loans during the first nine months of 2021 equated to an annualized growth rate of approximately 16 percent. As of September 30, 2021, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $155 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months.
Interest-earning deposits increased $178 million during the first nine months of 2021, mainly reflecting continuing local deposit growth, Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness activities and an increase in sweep accounts, which outpaced loan growth and an expanded securities portfolio.
Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "We are very pleased with the strong levels of core commercial loan and residential mortgage loan growth during the third quarter. The growth in the core commercial loan portfolio, which was achieved in a prudent manner with an unwavering emphasis on sound underwriting and risk-based pricing, reflects our commercial lending team's continuing focus on meeting the needs of our existing customers and successful client acquisition efforts. A majority of the core commercial loan growth was in the commercial and industrial loan category, which typically generates additional local deposits and affords us the opportunity to cross sell treasury management products and services. We are also pleased with the sustained strength of our commercial loan and residential loan pipelines."
Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loan originations, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 55 percent of total commercial loans as of September 30, 2021, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations.
Total deposits at September 30, 2021, were $3.87 billion, up $457 million, or 13.4 percent, from December 31, 2020. Local deposits were up $480 million during the first nine months of 2021, while brokered deposits were down $23.0 million. The growth in local deposits, which occurred despite typical and expected seasonal business deposit withdrawals used for bonus and tax payments, primarily reflected federal government stimulus payments, reduced business and consumer investing and spending, deposits generated from newly established commercial loan relationships, and Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds being deposited into customers' accounts at the time the loans were originated and remaining on deposit as of September 30, 2021. Wholesale funds were $418 million, or approximately 9 percent of total funds, as of September 30, 2021, compared to $441 million, or approximately 11 percent of total funds, as of December 31, 2020.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $2.9 million, $4.1 million, and $4.7 million at September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively, with each dollar amount representing 0.1 percent of total assets as of the respective dates. During the third quarter of 2021, loan charge-offs totaled $0.8 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.4 million, providing for net loan charge-offs of $0.4 million, or an annualized 0.05 percent of average total loans. During the first nine months of 2021, loan charge-offs totaled $0.9 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $1.2 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.01 percent of average total loans.
Mr. Reitsma commented, "As evidenced by the continuing low levels of past due loans, gross loan charge-offs, and nonperforming assets, our asset quality metrics have remained strong during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sustained strength in asset quality depicts our ongoing focus on proper underwriting and our commercial borrowers' business acumen and success in addressing pandemic-related challenges, including the rising costs and disruption posed by supply chain shortages and a tight labor market."
Capital Position
Shareholders' equity totaled $452 million as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $10.7 million from year-end 2020. Mercantile Bank of Michigan's capital position remains above "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.4 percent as of September 30, 2021, compared to 13.5 percent at December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021, Mercantile Bank of Michigan had approximately $94 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution. Mercantile reported 15,717,663 total shares outstanding at September 30, 2021.
As part of $20.0 million common stock repurchase programs announced in May of 2019 and 2021, respectively, Mercantile repurchased approximately 289,000 shares for $8.9 million, at a weighted average all-in cost per share of $30.97, during the third quarter of 2021 and approximately 636,000 shares for $19.8 million, at a weighted average all-in cost per share of $31.14, during the first nine months of 2021. The 2021 program replaced the 2019 program, which was nearing exhaustion. The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management in its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including Mercantile's stock price, capital position, and financial performance, general market and economic conditions, alternative uses of capital, and applicable legal requirements. As of September 30, 2021, availability under the current program equaled $8.4 million. The program may be discontinued at any time.
Mr. Kaminski concluded, "We are pleased that our ongoing financial strength has allowed us to continue our regular quarterly cash dividend program and provide shareholders with meaningful cash returns on their investments. Our business model, which focuses on mutually beneficial relationship building, exceptional customer service, local decision making, and market-leading products and services, has proven effective in retaining existing clients and attracting new customers, and we believe we are well positioned to produce strong operating results in future periods and remain a consistent high performer that delivers steady and profitable growth."
Investor Presentation
Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced third quarter 2021 conference call on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance. The Investor Presentation also contains information relating to Mercantile's COVID-19 pandemic response plan, which may be modified to address new developments, as the company carefully monitors the recent surge in cases. These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.
About Mercantile Bank Corporation
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.9 billion and operates 43 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program administered by the Small Business Administration; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; changes in the method of determining Libor and the phase-out of Libor; changes in the national and local economies, including the ongoing disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Third Quarter 2021 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
SEPTEMBER 30,
DECEMBER 31,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2021
2020
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
83,804,000
$
62,832,000
$
59,283,000
Interest-earning deposits
741,557,000
563,174,000
495,308,000
Total cash and cash equivalents
825,361,000
626,006,000
554,591,000
Securities available for sale
559,564,000
387,347,000
312,424,000
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
18,002,000
18,002,000
18,002,000
Loans
3,313,709,000
3,193,470,000
3,324,202,000
Allowance for loan losses
(37,423,000)
(37,967,000)
(35,572,000)
Loans, net
3,276,286,000
3,155,503,000
3,288,630,000
Premises and equipment, net
57,465,000
58,959,000
60,446,000
Bank owned life insurance
72,963,000
72,131,000
71,170,000
Goodwill
49,473,000
49,473,000
49,473,000
Core deposit intangible, net
1,589,000
2,436,000
2,754,000
Mortgage loans held for sale
47,247,000
22,888,000
26,342,000
Other assets
56,462,000
44,599,000
36,778,000
Total assets
$
4,964,412,000
$
4,437,344,000
$
4,420,610,000
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
1,647,380,000
$
1,433,403,000
$
1,449,879,000
Interest-bearing
2,221,611,000
1,978,150,000
1,922,155,000
Total deposits
3,868,991,000
3,411,553,000
3,372,034,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
175,850,000
118,365,000
157,017,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
394,000,000
394,000,000
394,000,000
Subordinated debentures
48,074,000
47,563,000
47,392,000
Accrued interest and other liabilities
25,219,000
24,309,000
18,267,000
Total liabilities
4,512,134,000
3,995,790,000
3,988,710,000
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
285,033,000
302,029,000
301,896,000
Retained earnings
167,541,000
134,039,000
124,451,000
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(296,000)
5,486,000
5,553,000
Total shareholders' equity
452,278,000
441,554,000
431,900,000
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,964,412,000
$
4,437,344,000
$
4,420,610,000
Mercantile Bank Corporation
Third Quarter 2021 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
$
33,656,000
$
33,664,000
$
100,430,000
$
101,428,000
Investment securities
1,941,000
1,788,000
5,375,000
8,554,000
Other interest-earning assets
291,000
142,000
642,000
711,000
Total interest income
35,888,000
35,594,000
106,447,000
110,693,000
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
2,184,000
3,466,000
7,247,000
11,808,000
Short-term borrowings
46,000
38,000
122,000
132,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,072,000
2,072,000
6,149,000
6,499,000
Other borrowed money
462,000
509,000
1,401,000
1,857,000
Total interest expense
4,764,000
6,085,000
14,919,000
20,296,000
Net interest income
31,124,000
29,509,000
91,528,000
90,397,000
Provision for loan losses
1,900,000
3,200,000
(900,000)
11,550,000
Net interest income after
provision for loan losses
29,224,000
26,309,000
92,428,000
78,847,000
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on accounts
1,324,000
1,135,000
3,687,000
3,401,000
Mortgage banking income
6,554,000
9,479,000
23,049,000
19,746,000
Credit and debit card income
1,947,000
1,636,000
5,545,000
4,371,000
Interest rate swap income
3,938,000
0
6,086,000
0
Payroll services
412,000
399,000
1,374,000
1,346,000
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
298,000
290,000
872,000
933,000
Gain on sale of branch
0
0
1,058,000
0
Other income
1,095,000
368,000
1,916,000
1,042,000
Total noninterest income
15,568,000
13,307,000
43,587,000
30,839,000
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits
15,975,000
16,734,000
47,255,000
44,388,000
Occupancy
2,030,000
2,023,000
6,021,000
5,944,000
Furniture and equipment
929,000
871,000
2,719,000
2,500,000
Data processing costs
2,746,000
2,676,000
8,138,000
7,793,000
Other expense
4,530,000
4,119,000
13,386,000
11,954,000
Total noninterest expense
26,210,000
26,423,000
77,519,000
72,579,000
Income before federal income
tax expense
18,582,000
13,193,000
58,496,000
37,107,000
Federal income tax expense
3,531,000
2,507,000
11,114,000
7,051,000
Net Income
$
15,051,000
$
10,686,000
$
47,382,000
$
30,056,000
Basic earnings per share
$0.95
$0.66
$2.95
$1.85
Diluted earnings per share
$0.95
$0.66
$2.95
$1.85
Average basic shares outstanding
15,859,955
16,233,196
16,084,806
16,265,208
Average diluted shares outstanding
15,860,314
16,233,666
16,085,274
16,265,986
Mercantile Bank Corporation
Third Quarter 2021 Results
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
Year-To-Date
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
3rd Qtr
2nd Qtr
1st Qtr
4th Qtr
3rd Qtr
2021
2020
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$
31,124
30,871
29,533
31,849
29,509
91,528
90,397
Provision for loan losses
$
1,900
(3,100)
300
2,500
3,200
(900)
11,550
Noninterest income
$
15,568
14,556
13,463
14,333
13,307
43,587
30,839
Noninterest expense
$
26,210
26,192
25,117
25,941
26,423
77,519
72,579
Net income before federal income
tax expense
$
18,582
22,335
17,579
17,741
13,193
58,496
37,107
Net income
$
15,051
18,091
14,239
14,082
10,686
47,382
30,056
Basic earnings per share
$
0.95
1.12
0.87
0.87
0.66
2.95
1.85
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.95
1.12
0.87
0.87
0.66
2.95
1.85
Average basic shares outstanding
15,859,955
16,116,070
16,283,044
16,279,052
16,233,196
16,084,806
16,265,208
Average diluted shares outstanding
15,860,314
16,116,666
16,283,490
16,279,243
16,233,666
16,085,274
16,265,986
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.23%
1.53%
1.26%
1.25%
0.98%
1.34%
0.99%
Return on average equity
13.10%
16.27%
13.02%
12.75%
9.86%
14.12%
9.44%
Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)
2.71%
2.76%
2.77%
3.00%
2.86%
2.76%
3.19%
Efficiency ratio
56.13%
57.66%
58.42%
56.17%
61.71%
57.37%
59.87%
Full-time equivalent employees
629
634
621
621
618
629
618
YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS
Yield on loans
4.07%
3.99%
4.03%
4.34%
4.03%
4.06%
4.28%
Yield on securities
1.46%
1.54%
1.61%
1.69%
2.26%
1.53%
3.47%
Yield on other interest-earning assets
0.16%
0.12%
0.11%
0.12%
0.12%
0.13%
0.32%
Yield on total earning assets
3.13%
3.20%
3.26%
3.55%
3.45%
3.21%
3.91%
Yield on total assets
2.94%
3.02%
3.09%
3.35%
3.25%
3.01%
3.67%
Cost of deposits
0.23%
0.25%
0.31%
0.37%
0.41%
0.26%
0.52%
Cost of borrowed funds
1.67%
1.73%
1.78%
1.75%
1.78%
1.72%
1.98%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.69%
0.74%
0.82%
0.91%
0.99%
0.75%
1.15%
Cost of funds (total earning assets)
0.42%
0.44%
0.49%
0.55%
0.59%
0.45%
0.72%
Cost of funds (total assets)
0.39%
0.41%
0.47%
0.51%
0.56%
0.42%
0.67%
PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS
Loan portfolio - increase interest income
$
48
54
51
158
332
153
786
Trust preferred - increase interest expense
$
171
171
171
171
171
513
513
Core deposit intangible - increase overhead
$
238
291
318
318
318
847
1,086
MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY
Total mortgage loans originated
$
259,512
237,299
245,200
218,904
237,195
742,011
645,540
Purchase mortgage loans originated
$
143,635
144,476
81,529
99,490
93,068
369,640
197,621
Refinance mortgage loans originated
$
115,877
92,823
163,671
119,414
144,127
372,371
447,919
Total saleable mortgage loans
$
177,837
140,497
195,655
159,942
191,318
513,989
512,310
Income on sale of mortgage loans
$
6,659
7,690
9,182
9,476
10,199
23,531
20,045
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.17%
8.51%
8.36%
8.89%
8.69%
8.17%
8.69%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
9.33%
9.47%
9.67%
9.77%
9.80%
9.33%
9.80%
Common equity risk-based capital ratio
10.34%
10.87%
11.11%
11.34%
11.37%
10.34%
11.37%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.53%
12.11%
12.41%
12.68%
12.74%
11.53%
12.74%
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.47%
13.09%
13.51%
13.80%
13.82%
12.47%
13.82%
Tier 1 capital
$
448,010
445,410
437,567
430,146
420,225
448,010
420,225
Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital
$
484,594
481,324
476,462
468,113
455,797
484,594
455,797
Total risk-weighted assets
$
3,884,999
3,677,180
3,526,161
3,391,563
3,298,047
3,884,999
3,298,047
Book value per common share
$
28.78
28.23
27.21
27.04
26.59
28.78
26.59
Tangible book value per common share
$
25.53
25.03
24.02
23.86
23.37
25.53
23.37
Cash dividend per common share
$
0.30
0.29
0.29
0.28
0.28
0.88
0.84
ASSET QUALITY
Gross loan charge-offs
$
744
68
53
340
124
865
499
Recoveries
$
354
386
481
234
250
1,221
632
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
390
(318)
(428)
106
(126)
(356)
(133)
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.05%
(0.04%)
(0.05%)
0.01%
(0.02%)
(0.01%)
(0.01%)
Allowance for loan losses
$
37,423
35,913
38,695
37,967
35,572
37,423
35,572
Allowance to loans
1.13%
1.11%
1.15%
1.19%
1.06%
1.13%
1.06%
Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans
1.17%
1.20%
1.33%
1.33%
1.27%
1.17%
1.27%
Nonperforming loans
$
2,766
2,746
2,793
3,384
4,141
2,766
4,141
Other real estate/repossessed assets
$
111
404
374
701
512
111
512
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.08%
0.08%
0.08%
0.11%
0.12%
0.08%
0.12%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.06%
0.07%
0.07%
0.09%
0.11%
0.06%
0.11%
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION
Residential real estate:
Land development
$
33
34
34
35
36
33
36
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
198
0
198
Owner occupied / rental
$
2,063
2,137
2,305
2,607
2,597
2,063
2,597
Commercial real estate:
Land development
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Construction
$
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Owner occupied
$
100
363
646
1,232
1,576
100
1,576
Non-owner occupied
$
0
0
0
22
23
0
23
Non-real estate:
Commercial assets
$
673
606
169
172
198
673
198
Consumer assets
$
8
10
13
17
25
8
25
Total nonperforming assets
2,877
3,150
3,167
4,085
4,653
2,877
4,653
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON
Beginning balance
$
3,150
3,167
4,085
4,653
3,410
4,085
2,736
Additions
$
361
522
116
972
1,615
999
3,148
Return to performing status
$
(50)
0
(115)
0
(72)
(165)
(105)
Principal payments
$
(291)
(484)
(559)
(1,064)
(249)
(1,334)
(637)
Sale proceeds
$
(209)
0
(77)
(245)
0
(286)
(241)
Loan charge-offs
$
0
(55)
(33)
(231)
(51)
(88)
(224)
Valuation write-downs
$
(84)
0
(250)
0
0
(334)
(24)
Ending balance
$
2,877
3,150
3,167
4,085
4,653
2,877
4,653
LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION
Commercial:
Commercial & industrial
$
1,074,394
1,103,807
1,284,507
1,145,423
1,321,419
1,074,394
1,321,419
Land development & construction
$
38,380
43,111
58,738
55,055
50,941
38,380
50,941
Owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
551,762
550,504
544,342
529,953
549,364
551,762
549,364
Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E
$
998,697
950,993
932,334
917,436
878,897
998,697
878,897
Multi-family & residential rental
$
179,126
161,894
147,294
146,095
137,740
179,126
137,740
Total commercial
$
2,842,359
2,810,309
2,967,215
2,793,962
2,938,361
2,842,359
2,938,361
Retail:
1-4 family mortgages
$
411,618
380,292
337,844
337,888
322,118
411,618
322,118
Home equity & other consumer
$
59,732
58,240
59,311
61,620
63,723
59,732
63,723
Total retail
$
471,350
438,532
397,155
399,508
385,841
471,350
385,841
Total loans
$
3,313,709
3,248,841
3,364,370
3,193,470
3,324,202
3,313,709
3,324,202
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Loans
$
3,313,709
3,248,841
3,364,370
3,193,470
3,324,202
3,313,709
3,324,202
Securities
$
577,566
524,127
452,259
405,349
330,426
577,566
330,426
Other interest-earning assets
$
741,557
683,638
596,855
563,174
495,308
741,557
495,308
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
4,632,832
4,456,606
4,413,484
4,161,993
4,149,936
4,632,832
4,149,936
Total assets
$
4,964,412
4,757,414
4,713,023
4,437,344
4,420,610
4,964,412
4,420,610
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,647,380
1,620,829
1,605,471
1,433,403
1,449,879
1,647,380
1,449,879
Interest-bearing deposits
$
2,221,611
2,050,442
2,039,491
1,978,150
1,922,155
2,221,611
1,922,155
Total deposits
$
3,868,991
3,671,271
3,644,962
3,411,553
3,372,034
3,868,991
3,372,034
Total borrowed funds
$
619,441
613,205
584,672
562,360
600,892
619,441
600,892
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,841,052
2,663,647
2,624,163
2,540,510
2,523,047
2,841,052
2,523,047
Shareholders' equity
$
452,278
451,888
441,243
441,554
431,900
452,278
431,900
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans
$
3,276,863
3,365,686
3,318,281
3,268,866
3,292,025
3,308,119
3,132,885
Securities
$
547,336
483,805
419,514
365,631
327,668
484,020
335,443
Other interest-earning assets
$
733,801
619,358
591,617
559,593
457,598
648,780
288,310
Total earning assets (before allowance)
$
4,558,000
4,468,849
4,329,412
4,194,090
4,077,291
4,440,919
3,756,638
Total assets
$
4,856,611
4,752,858
4,578,887
4,459,370
4,346,624
4,730,482
4,024,175
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
1,641,158
1,619,976
1,510,334
1,478,616
1,454,887
1,590,969
1,228,729
Interest-bearing deposits
$
2,125,920
2,074,759
2,026,896
1,936,069
1,863,302
2,076,221
1,785,391
Total deposits
$
3,767,078
3,694,735
3,537,230
3,414,685
3,318,189
3,667,190
3,014,120
Total borrowed funds
$
614,061
594,199
576,645
588,100
583,994
595,105
569,729
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,739,981
2,668,958
2,603,541
2,524,169
2,447,296
2,671,326
2,355,120
Shareholders' equity
$
455,902
445,930
443,548
438,171
429,865
448,516
423,924
