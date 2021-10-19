Esports Technologies COO Bart Barden to Speak at Betting on Sports Europe 2021

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technologies, today announced that COO Bart Barden will speak at SBC's Betting on Sports Europe conference. This event will be held November 9–11, 2021 at Stamford Bridge in London, the home stadium of the Chelsea Football Club. Barden will be a panelist in the November 11 session "Plotting the Path of Esports Betting," in which senior industry executives will discuss the strategic roadmap for bringing esports into the mainstream of sports betting. Globally, the esports wagering market is expected to reach more than $20.7 billion by 2027, according to research from Valuates Reports.

Betting on Sports Europe, a signature event for sports betting operators, is expecting 2,000 delegates. The conference and expo will provide an opportunity for Esports Technologies to exhibit its latest esports wagering innovations and network with other key industry movers such as William Hill, Pinnacle, FIFA and SkyBet.

Betting on Sports Europe takes place shortly before Esports Technologies plans to open its Malta office. This new location will better facilitate efficient European market operations as the company looks to expand into the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Ireland.

Bart Barden, with more than 25 years of leadership experience in video games, wagering and esports, became chief operating officer of Esports Technologies in December 2020. Previously, Barden was Paddy Power Betfair's U.S. exchange director, where he helped launch the first legal, online fixed-odds betting product in the U.S. He also served as Betfair's commercial director of UK/Ireland and as worldwide franchise director for games of chance at Electronic Arts.

Barden said, "I'm honored to participate in Betting on Sports Europe's panel on the future of esports betting. I believe that the innovative perspective from Esports Technologies should be of tremendous interest to every leader from the sports betting industry."

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

