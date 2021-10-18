Natera Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a leader in transforming care through genetic and cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will release results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market close on November 4, 2021. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities, and financial outlook.

Earnings Conference Call Information:

Event: Natera's Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Dial-In: (877) 823-0171, Domestic

(617) 500-6932, International

Password: 5577215

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mc3bdxct



About Natera

Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350

Media: Kate Stabrawa, Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com

