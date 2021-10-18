Natera Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a leader in transforming care through genetic and cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will release results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market close on November 4, 2021. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities, and financial outlook.

Natera, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Natera, Inc.)
Natera, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Natera, Inc.)

Earnings Conference Call Information:


Event:

Natera's Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call


Date:

Thursday, November 4, 2021


Time:

1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)


Live Dial-In:

(877) 823-0171, Domestic
(617) 500-6932, International


Password:

5577215


Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mc3bdxct


A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350
Media: Kate Stabrawa, Communications, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natera-announces-third-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301410625.html

SOURCE Natera, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.