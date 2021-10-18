Lument Provides $25 Million in Short-Term Bonds and $22.1 Million in Permanent Financing for the Development of a Dallas Affordable Seniors Housing Community

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument recently announced the successful underwriting of $25 million in short-term bonds and the closing of a $22.1 million Freddie Mac unfunded forward loan as part of a financing structure that allows DHA Housing Solutions for North Texas (DHA) and the Volunteers of America National Services (VOANS) to develop The Oaks, a mixed-income seniors housing community in Dallas, Texas. Tracy Peters, senior managing director, and Dale Giffey, associate director, led the transaction for Lument.

(PRNewsfoto/Lument)

"While every transaction we close at Lument is noteworthy in its own right, there are certain deals that are especially rewarding because they enrich communities by creating new, high-quality housing that enhances lives across the affordability spectrum," said Peters. "This collaboration was certainly such a transaction."

The Oaks is being co-developed by DHA and VOANS, the latter of which is also the sponsor and guarantor. DHA is the tenth largest housing authority in the country, providing housing assistance in North Texas to more than 54,000 people annually through its Public Housing and Housing Choice Voucher programs. In addition, DHA provides more than 2,000 units of work-force housing through its owned-housing and partnerships with private developers.

"We are excited to work with Volunteers of America National Services to create much-needed affordable housing for the seniors in our community," said Troy Broussard, president and chief executive officer for DHA. "Our goal is to increase the amount of essential affordable housing across the communities we serve, and The Oaks is going to be a wonderful development in Oak Cliff that houses seniors and also provides access to healthcare for our neighbors."

VOANS was formed in 1982 as a result of Volunteers of America consolidating its housing and healthcare services into one nonprofit corporation that oversees housing development projects. VOANS has a portfolio of approximately 240 properties and 13,000 units across 40 states and Puerto Rico.

"Having completed nearly two dozen agency financings with Lument, we are well aware of their ability to successfully reach the closing table with both speed and transparency," said Sharon Wilson Géno, executive vice president and COO at VOANS. "This transaction was no different. Lument skillfully coordinated the various elements of the financing structure to get this deal done in a timely manner, thereby allowing us to focus on our mission of providing affordable quality housing and resources to residents in north Texas."

Construction on The Oaks is expected to be complete in 2023. Upon stabilization, the $22.1 million Freddie Mac loan and tax credit equity will be used to pay off a $35 million construction loan from a national bank. The financing structure also includes subordinate debt of $4.5 million from HOI, Inc. the bond issuer, and $750,000 in Capital Magnet Funds from VOANS.

The Oaks will consist of 260 units for residents aged 62 or older. Over 90% of the units will have income or rent restrictions, with 216 units serving seniors earning at or below 60% area median income (AMI) and 27 units serving seniors earning at or below 30% AMI. In addition, DHA will provide project-based vouchers (PBVs) for 103 of the units and public housing subsidies for 27 units.

The 260 units are housed in a four-story building configured around an interior landscaped courtyard with seating, outdoor cooking amenities, and a covered pavilion area. Other amenities include a community garden, onsite medical clinic, two rooftop decks, clubhouse, craft room, fitness room, and two dog parks. The property will be managed by VOA-Texas.

About Lument

ORIX Real Estate Capital Holdings, LLC, d/b/a Lument, is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA. Lument is a national leader in commercial real estate finance. As the combined organization of legacy industry experts Hunt Real Estate Capital, Lancaster Pollard, and RED Capital Group, Lument delivers a comprehensive set of capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. Lument is a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender. In addition, Lument offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, real estate investment sales, investment banking, and investment management solutions. Securities, investment banking, and advisory services are provided through OREC Securities, LLC, d/b/a Lument Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are provided by OREC Investment Management, LLC, d/b/a Lument Investment Management. OREC Investment Management is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, visit www.lument.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Michael Ratliff | Marketing Director

212-588-2163 | michael.ratliff@lument.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lument