Stafford Crane Group Acquires Soima Cranes of Portugal to Round Out their Full-Service Global Crane Operations

PHOENIX, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stafford Crane Group (SCG) announced the acquisition of Portuguese tower crane manufacturer Soima Cranes. With this acquisition, SCG gains control over design and production of its tower crane equipment and will be able to take its exceptional customer service in rental operations to the next level.

Stafford Crane Group

"The acquisition of Soima allows us to provide better service to our customers in the tower crane rental industry, particularly in terms of competitive pricing, availability and replacement parts," said SCG Founder Patrick N. Stafford. "Designing and manufacturing cranes and parts gives us control of the entire customer experience which saves them money directly on pricing and indirectly by avoiding delays."

Family owned and operated, SCG rents, sells and services tower cranes, mobile cranes and construction hoists. They also offer operator, erection and dismantle, technician, and consulting services on crane projects throughout the U.S. and worldwide.

According to Soima Cranes Founder Manuel Morais, SCG is the preferred partner to carry on the Soima legacy. "The Staffords are the right fit to take Soima to the next level," he said. "They have global experience and are highly focused on customer satisfaction and growth within the industry. We know they will help with the evolution of Soima."

Stafford added, "Soima is a perfect fit for us, as well. Like SCG, they are a family-owned and operated business dedicated to providing high quality and efficiency in the global crane industry."

Founded in 1977, Soima has built more than 6,600 tower cranes over its 45-year history on six continents.

Soima will continue to offer a full range of cranes to the global market. Currently, SCG is working with Soima engineers on a new tower crane model specifically for the American market. Upon completion, the Soima 8041 will be a 32-ton flat top crane with an 80-meter jib. It is expected to debut in the U.S. in 2022.

"The new Soima 8041 is a tower crane designed by rental industry professionals," said Stafford. "It will be offered at a highly competitive price point compared to other cranes in its class. Between its value and SCG's post-purchase customer service, including our team of experienced technicians and stocked parts, the 8041 will gain significant market share in the U.S."

