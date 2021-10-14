TeraSky Achieves AWS Migration Competency

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraSky, an advanced technology solutions provider, is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner and one of the launch Partners for Amazon EKS Anywhere. AWS Partner Network (APN) announced that TeraSky has achieved its AWS Migration Competency in under four months. The designation signifies that TeraSky provides the deep expertise required to help enterprises, small and midsize buisnesses (SMBs), and startups successfully move to AWS. Navigating all phases of complex migration projects, from discovery and implementation through deployment and onboarding to close.

The AWS Migration Competency is the fourth significant AWS Competency recognition TeraSky earned in the last year alone. The company has already achieved the AWS DevOps Competency and has been nominated for two launch products, AWS Outposts, and Amazon EKS Anywhere. TeraSky is further certified as an APN Immersion Days Partner, AWS Public Sector Partner, and the AWS Solution Provider Program member.

"We are thrilled to add AWS Migration Competency to our roster of over 500 top-tier certifications. We work tirelessly to achieve AWS certifications so that our clients know, without a doubt, that they can trust TeraSky with their most complex digitalization projects. To achieve this designation in such a short period is a testament to the unparalleled quality of our team and their uncompromising dedication to providing outstanding service to our customers," said TeraSky CEO Ofir Abekasis of the announcement.

TeraSky absorbs the increasing complexity of new technologies, knowledge, and methodologies to help companies integrate solutions with simplicity and ease. With the AWS Migration Competency status, TeraSky continues to be a leader in the industry in Israel, the USA, and EMEA, supporting client needs at every stage of digital transformation.

About TeraSky

TeraSky crafts masterful solutions for companies anywhere on the digitalization spectrum, from conventional businesses undergoing digital transformations to born-to-the-cloud startups facing the challenges of expansion and scale. Partnering with the world's leading technology providers, our elite team of forward-thinkers and competent doers designs and builds applications and data infrastructures in clouds and data-centers. We help our customers beat the complexity of modern IT, meet their business goals - and transform with confidence. Learn more at www.terasky.com.

