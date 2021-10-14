Nick Boulle to Contend in the Indianapolis 8-hour Presented by AWS

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick Boulle of de Boulle, an independent jewelry salon in Dallas and Houston, makes his first foray into the Indianapolis 8-hour Presented by AWS on Sunday, October 17th. Boulle joins Earl Bamber Motorsport (EBM) with a new driver line up including AM driver Adrian D'Silva and experienced endurance driver Jeff Kingsley in the Porsche 911 GT3R.

"I am thrilled to be back in a racecar, even better a Porsche 911 GT3R," said Nick Boulle. "Like many in the sport, COVID changed my sponsorship model. To be able to get back to driving at Indianapolis - the Brickyard - is a dream for me. We have a very strong squad for the weekend with co-drivers Adrian D'Silva and Jeff Kingsley. I'm ready."

This will be EBM's first attempt at the Indianapolis 8 Hour as the team makes their introductory appearance in an IGTC race in the United States. Although a new partnership, all three drivers collectively bring experience to the table and are sure to impress on debut as a team. Boulle previously won the ROLEX 24 Hours at Daytona and claimed third place in the TOTAL 24 Hours of Spa driving a Ferrari 488 GT3 car for Rinaldi Racing at the Spa-Francorchamps.

The competition marks the largest-ever entry for an Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli round in North America. 41 cars will tackle the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway (October 15-17). Three cars will be fielded in the Porsche 911 GT3 R. IGTC entries include one silver and two Pro-Am. EBM has been nominated by Porsche, is contesting Intercontinental's Pro-Am Challenge.

INDIANAPOLIS 8 HOUR TIMETABLE (All times ET)

Friday, Oct. 15

9:20 - 9:50 am: Bronze Test Session

11:20 am - 12:50 pm: Free Practice

Saturday, Oct. 16

8:30 - 10:00 am: Pre-Qualifying

2:00 - 2:15 pm: Qualifying 1

2:22 - 2:32 pm: Qualifying 2

2:45 - 3:00 pm: Qualifying 3

4:20 - 4:35 pm: Pole Shootout top-15

Sunday, Oct. 17

10:00 am – 6:00 pm: Indianapolis 8 Hour Presented by AWS

Live Timing

You can find the live timing link and other T&S information at https://www.tsl-timing.com/event/214106

Streaming and TV Coverage

All races are streamed for free live at YouTube.com/GTWorld or via the series websites. You can also find the CBS Sports airing times for each series on the Indianapolis event page of each series website. The Indianapolis 8 Hour will be aired live on CBS Sports Sunday with two TV windows - 12pm - 2pm EDT and 4pm - 6pm EDT. The full race will be aired on YouTube.com/GTWorld and Facebook.

Sirius XM Radio

Fans can listen to all the action Saturday and Sunday on Sirius XM radio on Channel 392, On the WebApp channel 992.

About de Boulle Motorsports / de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry

de Boulle Motorsports is a living and moving illustration of the passion for excellence that de Boulle Diamond & Jewelry has for both jewelry and timepieces. de Boulle was established in 1983 by Denis and Karen Boulle, de Boulle has assembled an unrivaled collection of diamonds, fine jewelry and timepieces unsurpassed for its elegance and depth in selection. de Boulle has served thousands of discerning customers and built a reputation as one of the pre-eminent independently owned jewelers in the United States. de Boulle is located in Dallas at ‪6821 Preston Rd. and in Houston at ‪4444 Westheimer Rd. For more information, visit deBoulle.com.

www.deBoulle.com and @nickboulle.

About EBM

Earl Bamber Motorsport or "EBM" is a world class customer racing team, basing itself in the Asian region. EBM was founded by racing brothers, Earl and Will Bamber, taking their own on track experience and success into their own organization. Since its inception, the team has rapidly expanded, achieve championship victories in all levels it has participated in including the highest levels of world GT racing. Their approach is simple, deliver a manufacture level service and performance to their customers, in a fun and welcoming environment. Only the best, delivered in the best of ways.

