Items from Historic Wardman Park Hotel in Washington D.C. Go to Public Auction on October 27 and 28, 2021 GA Global Partners to Auction Former Hotel's Commercial Kitchen, Banquet and Hospitality Equipment, Suite and Lobby Furniture, Fixtures, Décor and More

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Global Partners, the wholesale and industrial subsidiary of B. Riley Retail Solutions, today announced it will conduct a public auction of the contents of the Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, D.C. in connection with the recent closure of the landmark hotel. The two-day event takes place on Wednesday October 27 and Thursday October 28, 2021.

Great American Global Partners (a B. Riley Financial company) (PRNewsfoto/GA Global Partners)

Items for auction include significant quantities of commercial kitchen and banquet items, as well as antique furniture from the former high-end hotel's lobby and suites. Other items include gym and fitness equipment, ovens, mixers, refrigerators, tables, chairs, cutlery, cookware and serving platters, TVs, chandeliers, material handling equipment, generators, and more.

"This auction offers large and small hotel owners and operators, restauranteurs, caterers, bakeries, and antique dealers with a unique opportunity to acquire high-quality equipment, furniture and fixtures from a historic D.C. landmark at a discount," said Paul Brown, Vice President of GA Global Partners.

Interested bidders must pre-register to participate in the auction. Only online bids will be accepted. Advanced bidding is available. In-person inspections may be arranged by special appointment or by attending a preview event being held on-site on Tuesday October 26, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET at 2660 Woodley Rd NW, Washington, DC 20008.

To preview the full catalog of items to be sold, please visit www.gaauction.com.

About GA Global Partners

For over 40 years, GA Global Partners has been a leading asset disposition solutions provider to companies worldwide, leveraging real-time digital technologies and proven marketing expertise to reach a broad network of qualified buyers around the world. From Fortune 500 companies to small business organizations in a variety of industries ranging from construction, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution to food and beverage, healthcare, and consumer products, GA Global has demonstrated its ability to move assets quickly and efficiently for maximum return. GA Global is a subsidiary of B. Riley Retail Solutions (formerly known as Great American Group).

Auction Inquiries

Paul Brown

GA Global Partners

pbrown@brileyfin.com

(203) 313-8935

Media Inquiries

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Financial

press@brileyfin.com

(646) 885-5425

