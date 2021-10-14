- Inaugural campaign to recognize the company's 8,500 workers who operate and maintain 355 power plants across the U.S. in 23 states.

Duke Energy designates Nov. 1 as Power Plant Worker Appreciation Day, recognizing those who provide one of life's essential services

Duke Energy designates Nov. 1 as Power Plant Worker Appreciation Day, recognizing those who provide one of life's essential services - Inaugural campaign to recognize the company's 8,500 workers who operate and maintain 355 power plants across the U.S. in 23 states.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- They don't wear a cape or possess superhuman strength, but Duke Energy's 8,500 power plant workers are a different kind of hero.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

They power lives, providing one of life's essential services, through their work at 355 power plants, stations and facilities across the U.S. in 23 states.

To recognize these workers, Duke Energy has designated Nov. 1 as the company's first Power Plant Worker Appreciation Day – a time to salute their dedication and hard work and share stories of appreciation.

"Without power plant workers, our lives would be much different," said Paul Draovitch, Duke Energy's chief regulated and renewable energy officer. "Serving as a power plant worker is more than a job; it's a career and a way of life. These workers are dedicated to ensuring power is there when and where our customers need it. Their presence in the workplace 24/7, operating and maintaining power plants, never wavers."

Their service has been especially important during the pandemic.

"Power plant workers ensure electricity is available for life-saving equipment at hospitals," said Kelvin Henderson, Duke Energy's chief nuclear officer. "They produce the power needed to energize our homes, schools and businesses. Many of our power plants serve as the bedrock of communities, contributing to their vitality, providing high-wage jobs and generating millions in taxes. Our workers also serve as volunteers, donating their time, talent and financial resources to help others."

Power Plant Worker Appreciation Day strives to increase awareness of who powers lives, what happens behind the light switch and how Duke Energy uses diverse energy sources – including hydro, coal, nuclear, natural gas, solar, wind and battery storage – to serve its millions of customers.

"As we look to the future at how we will continue serving our customers in ways that are environmentally sustainable, we will rely on the skills and experience of our power plant workers," said Chris Fallon, president of Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. "These workers are a vital part of our clean energy transformation and will help ensure we are well positioned to support those we serve for decades to come using a diverse generation mix."

The company selected November for the campaign because it marks the season of expressing gratitude and giving thanks.

Duke Energy's power generating assets

Duke Energy's 8,500 power plant workers operate and maintain the company's 355 regulated and commercial power plants, stations and facilities across the U.S. in 23 states. The energy mix includes hydro, coal, nuclear, natural gas, solar, wind and battery storage.

Regulated generation

The company's regulated footprint includes 104 hydro, coal, nuclear, natural gas and solar stations in six states – Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina – generating 51,000 megawatts of energy.

The company's six nuclear stations in North Carolina and South Carolina represent the largest regulated nuclear fleet in the U.S., producing nearly 11,000 megawatts of carbon-free energy. In all, Duke Energy produces more than 14,500 megawatts of carbon-free generation from its regulated hydro, nuclear and solar plants.

Commercial generation

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy, provides wind, solar, resilient backup power and managed energy services to more than 1,000 projects in 22 states, generating more than 5,100 megawatts of nonregulated renewable energy.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50% carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Heather Danenhower

800.559.3853

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Duke Energy