DISH Partners with Helium to Leverage the Helium Network's Blockchain Model using CBRS Spectrum

LITTLETON, Colo. and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is partnering with Helium Inc., a pioneer in decentralized unlicensed wireless networks, to support open source and low-cost wireless connectivity ecosystems. In addition, DISH will be the first major carrier to utilize the Helium Network's unique blockchain-based incentive model with customers deploying their own 5G CBRS-based hotspots.

The Helium Network is a consumer-deployed, decentralized wireless infrastructure that produces and delivers data-forwarding hotspots. By installing a hotspot in the home or office, a customer can provide and/or strengthen 5G wireless coverage using CBRS spectrum. In return, a customer will earn rewards in the form of $HNT, a Helium network-based token. Powered by the company's blockchain, the Helium Network is creating a new wireless economy through a breakthrough economic model known as the burn-and-mint equilibrium (BNM).

DISH is no stranger to the world of blockchain. In 2014, it became the largest company to begin accepting Bitcoin, as well as the first subscription-based TV provider to accept the currency. The company also went on to add Bitcoin Cash as a payment option in 2018, and the following year, GoChain added DISH as a signing node on its public network. Additionally, DISH and Input Output Global, the technology company behind the Cardano blockchain, announced a partnership agreement to build a variety of blockchain-based services together.

"Blockchain technologies hold tremendous potential for the wireless industry, and Helium is among the leading innovators who have demonstrated that the blockchain incentive works by creating the largest decentralized, unlicensed wireless network across the U.S.," said Chris Ergen, head of the DISH Office of Innovation. "As we build out DISH's 5G facilities-based network, we will continue to look for innovative technologies and business models that complement or support our wireless business."

Helium decentralized wireless network coverage has rapidly grown to over 240,000 LoRA-based hotspots across 21,000 cities in North America, Europe and Asia. There are more than 500,000 additional hotspots currently back-ordered and over 50 new manufacturers waiting to be approved to build and sell Helium-compatible hardware.

"Using Helium Network's technology and blockchain-based incentive model, DISH is a pioneer in supporting an entirely new way to connect people and things," said Amir Haleem, CEO and co-founder, Helium. "The CBRS-based 5G hotspots will be deployed by customers, creating opportunities for users, partners and the entire ecosystem."

About Helium Inc.

Co-founded by Shawn Fanning and Amir Haleem in 2013, Helium is building the world's first decentralized wireless network to simplify connecting devices to the Internet by rewarding anyone to become a network operator. CEO Amir Haleem comes from an extensive background in triple-A video games. Helium is backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Khosla Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Multicoin Capital, FirstMark, Marc Benioff, Shawn Fanning and other top VCs. The Network is live in more than 21,000 cities globally. More information can be found at helium.com .

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com .

