MindMed CMO to Chair Digital Biomarkers Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the "Company"), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, is pleased to announce that Chief Medical Officer Daniel R Karlin, MD MA, will chair The Digital Biomarkers & Digital Measurements Summit , held virtually on October 26 - 27, 2021.

"Digital biomarkers and digital measurements are an area of great interest in pharmaceutical development and the delivery of healthcare. But there remains a significant gap between the lofty promises of novel technologies and evidence of their usefulness in the real world. This summit enables the sorts of discussions and collaborations that help move digital technologies toward robust clinical meaningfulness,'' said Dr. Karlin. "I'm looking forward to exploring topics like expanding adoption of digital biomarkers with more patient-centered and usable technology, whole-person summative measurement, and mapping the path forward for integrated digital therapeutics."

Beginning with an explorative comparison of the concepts of digital biomarkers, digital measurements, and trial endpoints, and covering concepts around commercialization of these advances, the summit will provide attendees with an end-to-end learning and engagement experience.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical-stage psychedelic medicine biotech company that seeks to discover, develop and deploy psychedelic-inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The Company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances including psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The MindMed executive team brings extensive biopharmaceutical experience to MindMed's approach to developing the next generation of psychedelic-inspired medicines and therapies.

MindMed trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED. MindMed is also traded in Germany under the symbol MMQ.

