Teamsters Stand In Solidarity With Striking John Deere UAW Members

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union is proud to support some 10,000 striking John Deere workers represented by the United Auto Workers who walked out today after the company failed to address worker concerns with wages, working conditions and retirement benefits.

"These frontline workers, who have been on the job throughout the coronavirus pandemic, build the equipment used to harvest crops and feed America," said Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa. "As brothers and sisters in the labor movement, the Teamsters understand the struggle for fairness on the job and will honor the UAW's picket lines."

At a time when more and more companies are downsizing and shipping jobs out of the U.S., it is imperative that unions fight for their members. Workers should be rewarded for their performance with fair wages and benefits. That's what the UAW is demanding.

