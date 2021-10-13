DFIN Partners with Hong Kong Fintech Week 2021 Global Fast Track; Spotlights Innovative Fintech Enterprises

HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, today announced its partnership with Hong Kong FinTech Week 2021 Global Fast Track program. This program, dedicated to accelerating fintech scaling opportunities and now in its second year, invites companies from key fintech verticals to connect with and pitch their business ideas to Corporate and Investor Champions. Only the most promising fintech enterprises were invited to enter a pitch competition adjudicated by a qualified panel. This year's winners will be announced during Hong Kong FinTech Week in November.

About Global Fast Track

Global risk & compliance leader offers rising stars free software and consultation service

More than 400 applicants and 120 Fintechs will vie for the opportunity to be showcased prominently on the center stage at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2021, to be held November 1-5, 2021. This year's event is the most comprehensive one to date, bringing together bright minds from various industries and verticals, including Commercial Banking; Investment, WealthTech and Capital Markets; Retail Banking; Personal Finance; InsurTech; RegTech; Digital Assets; Payments; and Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance, from around the world.

As part of this alliance, DFIN will offer Global Fast Track 2021 winners complimentary access to its Venue® Virtual Data Room and consultation services to facilitate rigorous due diligence during and beyond the Global Fast Track program. The winners – which are set to become next generation rising stars in the fintech ecosystem – will also be able to leverage DFIN's leading technologies and capital markets expertise as they embark on the next stage of accelerated growth.

"We are excited to partner with Hong Kong Fintech Week 2021 and help identify, connect and lead a new breed of innovators and champions within APAC and the fintech and corporate communities throughout the globe," said Craig Clay, President of Global Capital Markets, DFIN. "This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting early-stage private companies. Our strong portfolio of software solutions will help them throughout their journeys—no matter where they decide to go."

"This year's Global Fast Track program is the most comprehensive to date and we are pleased to welcome DFIN as a Fast Track Partner for the first time at the 2021 Hong Kong Fintech Week. Together with our corporate and investor champions, and the soft-landing support programs backed by the HKSAR government, DFIN's solutions will enable Fast Track participants to become better prepared for an accelerated scale-up journey," said King Leung, Head of Fintech, InvestHK.

"Hong Kong FinTech Week's Global Fast Track Program offers an exceptional platform for FinTechs to scale rapidly and accelerate their success in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and in Asia," Peter McMillan, APAC Managing Director and Head of Sales, DFIN added. "We are honored to take part in this program as a new partner, offering our capital markets expertise and advice, and we look forward to more innovative solutions coming to market in the months ahead."

For more information on Hong Kong FinTech Week and the Global Fast Track Program, visit https://www.fintechweek.hk/fast-track

Learn more about Hong Kong Fintech Week 2021 and event registration: https://www.fintechweek.hk/

About Venue by DFIN

Trusted internationally by leading investors, Venue by DFIN is "industry-proven" virtual data room designed to support private companies to accelerate financing and dealmaking. Its quick set up and intuitive platform leverages AI technology and machine learning, to expedite and accelerate every step of the deal-making and closing process.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at www.DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

About Hong Kong FinTech Week

Hong Kong Fintech Week 2021 (1 – 5 Nov), organised by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and InvestHK and co-organised by Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Insurance Authority and Securities and Futures Commission, is Asia's global financial technology event for scaling new heights. It is expected to attract more than 17,000 attendees and over 1 million views; host over 250 speakers, 400 exhibitors, and 30 delegations from over 100 economies; and have over 800 media coverage. The week-long event featured multi-track conferences with prominent speakers, the Global Fast Track Programme, exhibitions, deal floors, networking and satellite events and demo shows.

