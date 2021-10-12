King & Spalding Boosts Transactional Bench With Addition of Trevor Pinkerton

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced that Trevor Pinkerton has joined the firm as a partner in its Corporate, Finance and Investments (CFI) practice in the Houston office.

Trevor Pinkerton

Pinkerton's practice focuses on corporate securities and transactional matters, including IPOs and follow-on offerings, SPAC transactions, Exchange Act reporting, corporate governance and public and private M&A (domestic and cross-border), as well as private company advisory work. He joins from Norton Rose Fulbright.

"Trevor is highly talented and entrepreneurial," said Todd Holleman, head of the firm's CFI practice. "He has led an impressive range—and number—of deals. He brings a very strong skillset to our clients."

Thomson Reuters has honored Pinkerton several times as a Texas Rising Star in the category of Securities and Corporate Finance, and the Texas Bar Foundation has named him a fellow. In Houston, Pinkerton joins partners Heath Trisdale, Michael Hamilton and Jonathan Newton, who also joined the CFI practice recently.

"Trevor is an exciting addition to our corporate capabilities in Houston and throughout the firm," said Tracie Renfroe, managing partner of King & Spalding's Houston office. "He'll be a strong cultural fit with this office."

Pinkerton obtained his undergraduate degree from Rice University, cum laude and his JD from Emory University, with honors.

"I have been watching King & Spalding's Houston office grow for several years, in particular the growth in its corporate ranks," Pinkerton said. "The firm's dynamic and focused growth across the board is really impressive. I am very excited to be joining this robust practice where we serve sophisticated clients at the highest level on the most innovative and important deals out there."

