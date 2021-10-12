Honda Aircraft Company Unveils HondaJet 2600 Concept in NBAA 2021

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Aircraft Company today unveiled the "HondaJet 2600 Concept", at a special event hosted by Honda Aircraft Company at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). Presented as the next generation of business jet, Honda Aircraft displayed a mockup of the HondaJet 2600 Concept to collect customer feedback and validate market demand.

HondaJet 2600 Concept Cabin

The HondaJet 2600 Concept inherits Honda Aircraft's aeronautical breakthroughs, including the Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) technology on wings and fuselage nose, and carbon composite fuselage. Through the further refinement of these foundational HondaJet technologies, the HondaJet 2600 Concept will be the world's first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States. The aircraft has a quiet and spacious cabin suited for long range travel, can seat for up to 11 occupants, and aims to deliver unparalleled fuel efficiency.

A range of 2,625 nautical miles, being the world's first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States , and also features a high speed cruise of 450 knots and a class-leading ceiling of 47,000 feet.

Significantly more passenger space as well as a class-leading cabin tranquility with greatly reduced vibration compared to conventional light jets, due to the OTWEM configuration. The aircraft also has the tallest cabin height, and offers class-leading pressurization with a cabin altitude of 6,363 feet at its max operating altitude of 47,000 feet. Finally, the aircraft will also offer 3 types of modular and highly customizable cabin configurations.

The first transcontinental jet designed for single-pilot operation, with an advanced cockpit incorporating innovative technologies such as electrification and automated systems, including autothrottle and autobrake, among others. It will offer the utmost operational safety by reducing pilot workload through an intuitive, high-tech interface.

Dramatically reduces carbon emissions with up to 20% better fuel efficiency than typical light jets, and is over 40% more fuel efficient than a mid-size jet during a typical mission.

When introducing the HondaJet 2600 Concept mock-up at the 2021 NBAA, Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO Michimasa Fujino stated, "Over the past five years, we introduced the HondaJet Elite, then the Elite S, to further enhance the original HondaJet design. Now, we are validating market demand as we unveil a new aircraft concept in a different segment from the original HondaJet. With the HondaJet 2600 Concept, which enables efficient transcontinental flight, offers new level of cabin comfort and capacity, and dramatically reduces CO2 emssions, we are introducing a new generation of business jets."

