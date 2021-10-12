CREFC Center for Real Estate Finance at the Schack Institute Announces CREFC Scholars Recipients CREFC and NYU SPS partner to develop and equip diverse next generation of talent through scholarship program.

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council (CREFC) and the Schack Institute of Real Estate at the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) today announced the second annual recipients of the CREFC Scholars program.

The CREFC Center for Real Estate Finance at the Schack Institute Scholarship Committee selected Hazel Balaban and Kimble Tillman, two incoming graduate students, to the full time one-year Master of Science in Real Estate program, and Miranda Chen and Willa Zhou, two rising senior undergraduate students.

The Scholarship Committee based its decision on a variety of factors, including academic excellence, evidence of leadership potential, a career focus on real estate capital markets, and a demonstrated commitment to enhancing diversity and inclusion in the real estate industry. In addition to receiving a merit scholarship, CREFC Scholars will collaborate with the faculty of the CREFC Center for Real Estate Finance on a significant research project and industry engagement programming. They will also each be paired with an industry mentor from CREFC's membership, featured in CREFC and CREFC Center materials, receive internship opportunities, and will attend CREFC's major conferences on behalf of the Schack Institute. CREFC Scholars will pursue either an internship with an industry partner or with the Center and undertake a supervised independent study or research assistantship.

"On behalf of myself and all of us at CREFC, we would like to congratulate this year's CREFC Scholars," said Lisa Pendergast, CREFC's Executive Director. "We are honored to partner with the Schack Institute to help educate and mold the next generation of commercial real estate finance professionals and provide an opportunity for these talented individuals to grow and develop the skills necessary to succeed in this industry. We look forward to continuing to fund and support this program for many years to come."

The CREFC Center for Real Estate Finance at the Schack Institute launched in 2020 and serves as a hub for industry collaboration on research initiatives, novel programming and student engagement. The venture is supported by an endowment gift to NYU from CREFC. In addition to student scholarships, CREFC's gift allows for an industry-leading certificate program for CREFC members, a CREFC-focused class each semester available to all CREFC members, and a Fellowship program, with two to four CREFC members chosen as fellows bi-annually.

