Behr® Paint Makes Rainbow Dreams Come True With The Home Edit®

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Behr Paint Company has come together with The Home Edit ®—the organizational powerhouse duo behind the hit Netflix show, "Get Organized with The Home Edit," New York Times bestselling books and popular product line — to be the exclusive paint of their new headquarters, The Home Edit House.

Located in Nashville, TN, The Home Edit House brings together Behr's leadership in color and paint with The Home Edit's design-centric approach to organization. All interior living spaces feature the high-performance and function of BEHR DYNASTY™—Behr's newest product innovation and the most stain repellent, scuff-resistant, and fast drying one-coat coverage paint in the company's product lineup. The interior paint colors were carefully selected to connect to The Home Edit's rainbow signature aesthetic and include an array of hues that will inspire everyone to take a fresh look at (and a fresh coat of paint to) their spaces.

"Just as The Home Edit's systems allow for unorganized rooms to be transformed into a clean space, Behr Paint invites DIYers to rediscover the possibilities of their spaces with color to create a desired atmosphere," said Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Behr Paint Company. "We are thrilled to help Clea and Joanna design a colorful backdrop for their creative projects for years to come."

"When designing The Home Edit House, Behr Paint truly brought our vision to life," said Clea Shearer, co-founder of The Home Edit. "Both the colors and product performance have exceeded our expectations and created an inspiring environment for us."

For their whimsical prop room, Clea and Joanna emulated their signature "Rainbow Method" for organizing with Torch Red MQ4-35, Balcony Sunset MQ4-38, Celebration MQ4-13A, Nurturing T18-16, Voyage PPU13-07, Royal Raisin N110-5, and Cherry Juice S130-4 wrapping the walls in horizontal stripes. For their teamwork and collaboration hub, the conference room, the pair selected Moxie MQ3-35, a subtle shade of blush pink. Throughout the other interior living spaces, White Cameo MQ3-32 offers a soft neutral shade.

"We're so excited to have Behr's newest product BEHR DYNASTY™ throughout The Home Edit House!" said Joanna Teplin, co-founder of The Home Edit. "The new product perfectly embodies our company ethos of form and function, so it's a natural fit."

BEHR DYNASTY™ paint colors featured in The Home Edit Home are available now, exclusively at The Home Depot® stores nationwide. For more information, visit behr.com.

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit Behr.com. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.com to learn about BEHR products and BEHR PRO® services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

