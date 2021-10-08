SCTE® and NAMIC Collaborate to Create an Annual Diversity in Technology Award

In recognition of Diversity Week, the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) works with SCTE to inaugurate the award in 2022

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and SCTE Foundation, in conjunction with the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC), today announced the inauguration of an annual diversity in technology award that will recognize a diverse engineering technology leader who has contributed to the advancement of the cable, media, and entertainment industry and has demonstrated significant professional growth.

"The NAMIC award is an extremely important recognition of diversity, not just in our industry but across society. We are eager to highlight the accomplishments of our engineering leaders of color and to create pathways for the next generation of technologists," said Mark Hess, president of the SCTE Foundation and senior vice president, business and industry affairs for Comcast Technology Solutions.

"Diversity Week is an ideal time to announce this significant recognition for our engineering leaders," said A. Shuanise Washington, NAMIC president and CEO. "NAMIC is focused on providing resources that allow our members to cultivate their careers. This new award is a demonstration of that mission, particularly in the technology space. We are pleased that the SCTE Foundation also recognizes diversity as a business imperative and is partnering with us to optimize the strategic opportunities inherent in both workforce and consumer diversity."

Founded in 1980, NAMIC educates, advocates, and empowers for multi-ethnic diversity in the communications industry. NAMIC is at the forefront of driving diversity, equity, access and inclusion across all channels within the cable, media, and communications industry. Nominations for the first award will be accepted beginning in June 2022, with the winner being selected during August 2022. The honoree of the first award will be recognized during Diversity Week in October 2022 at NAMIC's annual conference.

SCTE will promote the honoree during SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2022 on September 19–22 in Philadelphia, where David N. Watson, president and chief executive officer, Comcast Cable, will serve as show chair.

About the SCTE Foundation

The SCTE Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to ensuring the continued ability of a diverse workforce to positively impact the community, including in times of crisis. Using funds contributed by individual and corporate donors, the Foundation supports programs that: increase technical workforce skills; attract women, minorities and members of the armed forces to cable engineering careers; promote STEM activities among young people; and underpin cable workforce support for essential communication links that benefit the community in the face of natural or manmade disasters. For more information about the SCTE Foundation, please visit http://foundation.scte.org.

About NAMIC

NAMIC is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, access and inclusion in the cable and communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that support leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects America's cultural richness. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter or our company page on LinkedIn.

About SCTE

SCTE is envisioning the future of connectivity, today. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not for profit, member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. SCTE is a subsidiary of CableLabs®. More at www.scte.org.

