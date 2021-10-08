Fathom Events Announces Life-Changing Event from Bestselling Author Dave Hollis, "Built Through Courage"

DENVER, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events is proud to announce "Dave Hollis: Built Through Courage" will be presented in movie theaters nationwide in a special one-night cinema event on November 17. This special event taps into renowned speaker and bestselling author Dave Hollis' latest revelatory work about the uniqueness and value of each person and features renowned speakers and authors such as Brendon Burchard, Heidi Powell, Jay Shetty, Mel Robbins, Grandma Lee, Maria Menounos, Tom Bilyeu, Annie Downs, Carlos Whittaker, Glo Atanmo, Jon Acuff, Jamie Kern Lima, Trent Shelton, and Dave Barnes. Tickets are available now at www.FathomEvents.com.

Hollis' new book titled Built Through Courage launches on October 26th. The Fathom release is designed to build upon the book's content with an experience that takes those inspirations and conversations and brings them to the big screen.

After his hardest year also became his best ever, Hollis came to appreciate the power of cultivating courage in the face of adversity. After weathering a highly publicized personal crisis amid the backdrop of a global pandemic and navigating the enjoyable but unpredictable waters of being a single father to four kids, he built the courage to be the captain of his own life and is ready to teach others how to do the same.

In addition to this life-changing content, Hollis will also offer coaching about confidence and mindset as an exclusive to the main feature.

"This is all about having the courage to face the fears of leaving your safe harbor to chase a life of purpose," said Hollis. "My hope is to pair glimpses of my own journey to live a courageous life along with my incredible friends' experience and expertise to bring an extraordinary night of courage to you."

"Fathom could not be more excited to work with our friend Dave Hollis again," said Ray Nutt, Fathom CEO. "Given the tumultuous last two years, we're thrilled to invite Dave's audiences into theaters to experience a story about taking control of your life and becoming all you were meant to be."

Tickets for "Dave Hollis: Built Through Courage" are on sale at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (participating theaters are subject to change).

