As Screen Time Reaches All-Time Highs, California Recognizes the 3rd Annual Blue Light Awareness Day on October 10

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, Senator Richard Pan and the California legislature passed the California State Resolution SCR-73, designating October 10 as 'Blue Light Awareness Day' and encouraging citizens to take proactive safety measures in reducing eye exposure to high-energy visible blue light from digital devices, such as smartphones, laptops, monitors and tablets. This resolution reflected the large and growing body of research from the scientific community, which identifies numerous known and emerging health concerns for all age groups due to blue light exposure, including impacts on circadian rhythm and melatonin release, digital eye strain, headaches and cognitive performance.

Starting on Sunday to commemorate the 3rd annual Blue Light Awareness Day in California, California Senator Dr. Richard Pan, along with Eyesafe, UnitedHealthcare, and ZAGG, are collaborating on an educational campaign to bring awareness to the issue of blue light exposure from digital devices.

This campaign will unfurl over the month of October, kicking off with the launch of bluelightawarenessday.org, the landing page and educational hub for blue light information, articles, videos and more. The campaign itself includes public relations, educational articles and tips, social media materials, email, influencers and charitable donations to school districts across the country.

