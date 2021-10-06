PITTSBURGH, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petrosoft launches its tablet edition of SmartPOS at the 2021 NACS Show. As an end-to-end retail technology provider, this tablet edition adds new functionality to its retail automation platform that currently offers back-office, point-of-sale, foodservice, loss prevention and analytic solutions.

Petrosoft Introduces Its SmartPOS Tablet Edition At NACS 2021

According to a NACS two-part study*, one of the top 5 technologies by impact on business includes integrated POS systems. Petrosoft's cloud platform and industry partnerships are built for integration and easy data workflows to empower single, multi-unit and enterprises to easily collect, update, exchange and analyze their data.

This new tablet edition of SmartPOS is one endpoint on the Petrosoft platform. It meets the c-store operator's need for flexibility to meet customer demand during peak traffic periods, whether they occur daily or seasonally. The cloud-connected POS enables multi-unit operators to quickly and easily transfer the POS unit between locations, making this a true plug-and-play POS solution with little time or capital investment. With SmartPOS, retailers get the flexibility they need.

"With more companies moving their operational workflows to the cloud, this tablet provides much more than line breaking technology. It represents one sales point connected to our cloud platform which is helping retailers to reshape how their data is used to improve operations," said Sergei Gorloff, CEO of Petrosoft. "We are excited by this solution and the possibilities that cloud-enabled c-stores will experience in the upcoming years."

About Petrosoft

Petrosoft's leader is a chain retail operator and engineer who initially developed a cloud-based back-office software solution in 2002. Today, the company designs, develops, and markets end-to-end c-store technology, enabling a seamless connection between vendors, point-of-sale, foodservice, back-office, network, analytics and financial systems. The company continually strives to find innovative ways to enable operators to make the most of their on-site and back-office operational data, decreasing risk while optimizing inventory, productivity, sales, profits and margins. The company supports its products from its headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA. It offers services and a full menu of training options, including on-site, classroom, online, and on-demand sessions. Find out more at www.petrosoftinc.com.

*NACS Convenience Retail Technology Implementation Mapping & RFP Guide Part Two of a Two-part Study.

