Virginia Green Hires IT Director

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Green is pleased to announce the recent hiring of John Richardson into a new position for IT Director.

John received his MBA from VCU and has over 20 years' experience in all areas of IT management including logistics, security, and implementation. John most recently worked as a Senior Manager, Advisory Services, at Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP.

John is joining a series of other senior positions Virginia Green has hired over the past two years to support growth including HR Director and Facilities Director. John currently resides in Richmond and will be based at the Midlothian branch of Virginia Green.

About Virginia Green

Virginia Green is a locally owned and operated company providing comprehensive commercial and residential lawn care services in the Richmond, Williamsburg, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, and Northern Virginia areas. Virginia Green opened for business in 2004 and has grown rapidly to employ over 250 associates, including an in-house agronomy team and dedicated customer service representatives focused on delivering 100% client satisfaction. Virginia Green was ranked as #1 in "Best Lawn Service/Landscaping" in a Richmond Times-Dispatch poll four times.

