Special Olympics Georgia Prepares to Host State Fall Games

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is thrilled to host the 2021 State Fall Games on Friday, October 8th and Saturday October 9th at Freedom Park and other locations in Valdosta, Georgia. SOGA is excited to welcome all athletes, coaches, and essential volunteers. Athletes will be competing in multiple individual events including Athletics, Bocce, Flag Football Skills, Golf, Softball Skills and Soccer Skills.

The festivities will start on Friday, October 8th at 11 a.m. with the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR). Members of the LETR Community will run carrying the Flame of Hope from the SOGA Valdosta office into Freedom Park. The outdoor opening picnic and celebration will kick off at 6:30 p.m. featuring dinner and announcements from SOGA team members followed by the Lighting of the Torch from the LETR Executive Council members. Mayor Scott James will preform the Opening Games Declaration to kick off competition. After the presentations are complete all athletes and delegates in attendance are invited to enjoy a fireworks show!

Competition will start on Saturday, October 9th at 8:00 a.m. and continue at different venues until 1 p.m. Athletes will also have the chance to go through an Opening Eyes and Special Smiles free screening where they will have their vision and eye health evaluated as well as receive a free dental screening. All athletes who fully complete both Healthy Athlete screenings will receive a Chick-fil-A gift card and be entered to win a brand-new Xbox!

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow's Tavern, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.

Special Olympics Georgia would also like to thank the Presenting Sponsors for the 2021 State Fall Games: Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) and O'Steen Subaru of Valdosta. Without the dedication and support of these loyal sponsors the 2021 State Fall Games would not be possible.

About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,620 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org .

