Introducing RecSpot, a new social app that delivers recommendations powered by the people you know and trust

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RecSpot, a new socially powered recommendation app, is thrilled to announce its launch and immediate availability in the iOS and Android App stores. RecSpot is the new go-to destination for exchanging, discovering and watching your favorite movies and television shows while seamlessly sharing what you love with who you love. Founded by serial entrepreneurs and pop-culture obsessives who have led or built for leading brands like Vogue, Amazon, SoulCycle, Equinox and Hermès, RecSpot will make sharing and receiving genuine recommendations easy, convenient and fun.

Recommendations are everywhere, but a way to find and organize trustworthy recs is nowhere to be found. Current social networks and recommendation platforms face eroding trust as they continue to underdeliver and underwhelm due to trolls, bots and anonymous users spamming the discourse with fake reviews and loaded ratings. RecSpot is different. It is a platform that facilitates connecting with people you know and trust, delivering value through curation and expression of interests within your community network. Users can see what their close circle of friends is interested in and use this information to curate their own personalized list of content that they want to experience. RecSpot replaces the endless number of channels users must currently navigate for seemingly reliable recommendations, uniquely solving the frequent dilemma of what to watch and, soon, what to eat, where to stay, what to listen to and where to shop.

"RecSpot is not just a content company; it is a personalized community of like-minded people," states Ian O'Brien, RecSpot founder. "There are a handful of apps and platforms that promise to deliver the best recommendations, most unique content and most tailored experience, but fall short of their promise because no algorithm can really know personal tastes as well as one's own network of friends, family and colleagues. RecSpot replaces the endless texts between friends of what to watch — and, soon, what to listen to or where to eat. It cuts through the noise and delivers recommendations users are seeking."

Connect: The app provides exclusive and honest recommendations from a trusted circle of friends, with no invasion of privacy. RecSpot user accounts are private by default, and connections are formed with people they know and trust.

Recommend: Swipe to rate. Comment and tag friends to recommend something directly to them. Know which friends recommend the content and see their ratings.

Discover: See who in your network likes specific titles and browse to discover new things to watch and do, right in your activity feed. Each unique RecSpot search not only delivers top results, but also identifies which friends in a personal network recommend that content.

Experience: See trends within your network of friends and interact with their likes and recommendations in-feed from anywhere within the app. Swipe through friends' top content in an easy-to-consume and engaging experience. Save, comment, create lists and share.

The more friends share on RecSpot, the more great recommendations will flow into the personalized user feed. Users will discover movies, TV shows and, soon, restaurants, music, books and more that they didn't even know existed. Then, without leaving the app, users can message friends to let them know all about it, sharing and posting recommendations to other networks like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Everything is done safely and securely; RecSpot knows how important privacy is and will not share personal data.

Featuring integrations with the media and entertainment industries, including Hollywood studios, streaming services, content, and celebrity influencers, RecSpot promises to be a vibrant community that users will naturally gravitate toward for new, authentic and exciting recommendations not found anywhere else.

RecSpot is a social app that empowers people to seamlessly share what they love with who they love. Founded by serial entrepreneurs who have led or built for leading brands like Vogue, Amazon, SoulCycle, Equinox and Hermès, the app inspires community, connection, authentic engagement and personal discovery. For more information, please visit TheRecSpot.com.

