ChowNow Launches Order Better Network

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChowNow, the platform powering online ordering and marketing for independent restaurants, today unveiled its Order Better Network , the industry's first product to connect restaurants to over a dozen diverse channels for delivery and takeout, including major internet, social and hospitality brands. The Network enables restaurants to connect with millions of new customers and makes it easier than ever for diners to find new local restaurants.

Brands on the Order Better Network include:

- Order with Google - Snapchat - OpenTable - Tripadvisor - Yelp - Nextdoor - Rewards Network, including: Hilton

Honors Dining, Delta SkyMiles

Dining, United MileagePlus Dining - Seated

Being a part of the Order Better Network helps restaurants grow their online sales by up to 30%. ChowNow helps restaurants set up digital storefronts on these partner platforms and will continue to add new partners to maximize restaurants' online footprint.

"ChowNow's mission for over ten years has been helping independent restaurants thrive," said Chris Webb, co-founder and CEO of ChowNow. "The Order Better Network offers a huge opportunity for growth. Now for the first time, restaurants can easily and efficiently expand their online presence across a variety of popular brand channels and access millions of new customers."

ChowNow has helped over 20,000 local restaurants across North America build their online business sustainably, with over 150 million orders processed and $4.7 billion in food sales generated to date. The company offers a range of digital tools and services that can be tailored to meet an individual restaurant's needs, from building branded websites and apps to providing marketing support and valuable customer data analytics.

ChowNow helps over 20,000 local restaurants across North America sustainably grow their delivery and take-out business and connect directly with customers in their communities. Founded in 2011 by Chris Webb, CEO, and Eric Jaffe, COO, the company offers restaurants a range of digital tools and services, marketing support, and access to valuable customer data. From the beginning, ChowNow has been committed to a fair, transparent, and respectful relationship with its restaurant partners. Headquartered in Los Angeles, ChowNow has processed over 150 million online orders to date. For more information, visit chownow.com .

