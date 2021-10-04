'TransMedia Monday' To Launch On Air Oct. 11 On WWNN Radio Hosted By Adrienne Mazzone Featuring Celebrity Guests From The Arts, Business And Entertainment

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Monday, a new show on WWNN Radio will get every week off to a rousing start featuring newsmaker interviews with celebrities, sports figures, crypto experts and successful entrepreneurs.

"Radio listeners are in for a sparkling new format that eventually will go national," said the new show's host, Adrienne Mazzone, whom many call "Age."

Listeners will enjoy this new show at the start of every week at 9 AM on 1470 AM and 96.9 FM, 95.3 FM, which will be a Facebook live show every two weeks and also air on YouTube.

The show will feature stimulating guests sharing their personal success stories in business, sports, entertainment and the arts, said Mazzone, president of TransMedia Group whose building is a downtown Boca Raton landmark opposite Boca Raton City Hall.

The show eventually will contain a segment called "This Day'n Age" featuring Mazzone's personal observations as she peers through the phantasmagoria of publicity and hype surrounding so many topics these days.

"We're excited to have a new show hosted by such a creative and enterprising personality as Age," said Jodi Mibaum, WWNN Radio General Manager.

As president of TransMedia Group, founded by her father Tom Madden when he left NBC, Adrienne oversees both its domestic and expanding international operations, adding new and innovative services such as the product distribution division, licensed talent agency, Madden Talent, and she is editor of Dietary Supplement News.

Adrienne deployed her extensive media contacts and background as publicist and agent for her own two children, Jake and Sirena Mazzone, booking them on various acting and modeling gigs, which landed them onto sets for various episodes in the Sopranos, Law & Order and other productions and publications such as Reader's Digest and Newsweek Magazine.

Her successes created an entertainment route to market properties in film and film festival arena, spearheading PR for the then iconic Palm Beach International Film Festival and Israeli Film Festival. This experience helped shape the growing TransMedia's Talent Division.

FM 95.3, FM 96.9 and AM 1470 are part of South Florida's Money Talk Radio Network. WWNN is a 50,000 WATT Mega Station serving as a premiere destination for health information and financial advice reaching 40+, educated, high-net-worth individuals interested in health, politics, and finance on www.fmmoneytalkradio.com.

Media contact: Justin Baronoff 561-750-9800

