Live video from WRDW/WAGT is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When we’re not airing a live newscast, you’ll see live streams from Gray Television’s Local News Live.

MAIN LIVE - Newscast schedule (all times Eastern): Mon.-Fri.: 4:30-7 a.m., 12-12:30 p.m., 4-6:30 p.m., 7-7:30 p.m., 11-11:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday: 6-8 a.m., 11-11:30 p.m. Morning Mix : Mon.-Fri.: 9-10 a.m.

LIVE EVENTS 2 - We will stream other live events here.

PREVIOUS PROGRAMMING - Watch the latest newscasts, Morning Mix and other local programming on demand.