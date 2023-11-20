Skip to content
Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Watch Live
News
First Alert Weather
I-Team Investigates
Latest Newscasts
Sports
Morning Mix
Mix at 3
Aerial Augusta
Home
Election Results
Candidates
Georgia Runoff Results Map
Georgia Results Map
South Carolina Results Map
National Results Map
News
Local
Business
Coronavirus
Crime
Education
International
Lottery
National
News 12 Now
Olympics
Politics
Regional
State
Traffic
Latest Newscasts
I-Team
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Radar
Closings
Pray for Rain
Weather Blog
First Alert Weather Cameras
Weather Maps
Sports
Under the Lights
Masters
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Morning Mix
Mix at 3
One on One with Richard Rogers
Aerial Augusta
Finding Solutions
First Alert Traffic Network
First Alert Traffic Map
Meet the Team
About Us
Jobs
Law Call
Grant Me Hope
Community Calendar
Back To School
Contests
BrandsMart Giveaway
Sketch the Sky
Mug-Club
Sunshade Giveaway
General Contest Rules
Community
Daily Pledge
Be The Community
First Responders
26 Women Today
Caring 4 the Community
Kindness Day
H.A.P.P.Y
CSRA Hands-Only CPR Campaign
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Thrive Everyday
Open 4 Business
TV Listings
Call For Action
Submit Your Photos and Videos
Marketplace/Advertising
Creative Marketing
Press Releases