About WRDW - TV

WRDW-TV News 12 is an award-winning television station and news organization located in Augusta, Georgia, covering the Central Savannah River Area.

WRDW-TV is owned by Atlanta-based Gray Television, and is a sister station to NBC affiliate WAGT-CD (channel 26). Our offices and studios are located on Georgia Avenue in North Augusta, and our transmitters are located in Beech Island.

Since our first broadcast day on February 8, 1954; WRDW-TV has offered the best in news, entertainment, weather, sports, and investigative reporting. In addition to providing high-quality programming from both the CBS and NBC television networks; we also offer programs from the CW, MyNetworkTV, and AntennaTV networks.

Station Address:

P.O. Box 1212

Augusta, GA 30903

OR

1301 Georgia Avenue

North Augusta, SC 29841

Main Telephone: (803) 278-1212

Newsroom: (803) 278-3111

Fax: (803) 442-4561

Newsroom Tips & Information: newsroom@wrdw.com

News 12 NBC 26 Internships

News 12 NBC 26 interns must be seeking a degree in communications or broadcast journalism and have the recommendation of their adviser. All internships are non-paid, so students must show proof they'll receive college credit for their work. Applicants must pass a drug screening.

Send cover letter, resume and letter of recommendation to:

WRDW-TV News 12 NBC 26

Attn: Internship Coordinator

P.O. Box 1212

Augusta, GA 30903

News Video Requests

To request a DVD or digital copy of a news story or interview seen on News 12 NBC 26 newscasts, visit Metro Monitor or call 1-800-861-5255.

FCC Documentation:

Political Broadcast Advertising:

Mike Jones

Director of National Political Sales

Gray Television – Washington, DC

Desk: (202) 400-0598

mike.jones@gray.tv

Closed Captioning Liaison

Individuals with disabilities who have questions about or need assistance with our Closed Captioning or our Public Inspection File may contact our station’s captioning hotline or our public file liaison.

Captioning Hotline: (803) 489-0349 (For closed captioning inquiries only)

Email: closedcaptioning@wrdw.com

Public File Liaison: Judi Tredore (803) 278-1212 ext. 3347

Mail:

WRDW-TV

1301 Georgia Ave.

North Augusta, SC 29841

Station Management

Vice President & General Manager: Mike Oates

Vice President of News: Estelle Parsley

General Sales Manager: Angie Doolittle

Assistant News Director/Executive Producer: Sarah Lusk

Programming & Employment: Judi Tredore

News Assignments Manager: Danalynn McIntyre

Chief Meteorologist: Riley Hale

Sports Director: Mike Jakucionis

Creative Services Director: Cliff Bennett

Chief Engineer: Ed Elser

Production Manager: Joseph Lillis

Digital Content Manager: Jeremy Turnage

Station Advertising & Sales

Interested in advertising with News 12, NBC 26, My12, CW Augusta, AntennaTV, or WRDW.com? Contact one of our account executives below.

Angie Doolittle, General Sales Manager

(803) 278-1212 x3339

angie.doolittle@wrdw.com

Jennifer Rumbaugh-Dixon, Regional Sales Manager

(803) 278-1212 x3337

jennifer.rumbaugh@wrdw.com

Brittanie Hall, Digital Sales Director

(803) 278-1212 x3340

brittanie.hall@wrdw.com

Chip Creamer, Account Executive

(803) 278-1212 x3377

chip.creamer@wrdw.com

LeVern Hillary, Account Executive

(803) 278-1212 x3343

levern.hillary@wrdw.com

Fran Lane, Account Executive

(803) 278-1212 x3338

fran.lane@wrdw.com

Peggy Maddox, Account Executive

(803) 278-1212 x3403

peggy.maddox@wrdw.com

Buddy Miller, Account Executive

(803) 278-1212 x3404

buddy.miller@wrdw.com

Marc Williamson, Account Executive

(803) 278-1212 x3402

marc.williamson@wrdw.com

Caleb Brian, Account Executive

(803) 278-1212 x3341

caleb.brian@wrdw.com

Susan DeLuca, Sales Assistant

(803) 278-1212 x3362

susan.deluca@wrdw.com

Brenda Ramsey, Sales Assistant

(803) 278-1212 x3406

brenda.ramsey@wrdw.com

Shatara Jones, Sales Assistant

(803) 278-1212 x3405

shatara.jones@wrdw.com