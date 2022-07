Closed Captioning or Audio Description Liaison

Individuals with disabilities who have questions about or need assistance with our Closed Captioning, Audio Description or our Public Inspection File may contact our station’s captioning hotline or our public file liaison.

Captioning/Audio Description Hotline: (803) 489-0349 (For closed captioning or audio description inquiries only)

Email: closedcaptioning@wrdw.com

Public File Liaison: Judi Tredore (762) 685-5367

Mail:

WRDW-TV/WAGT-TV

1226 Gray Way, Augusta, Georgia 30909