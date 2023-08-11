BEER FEST TICKETS

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING

1. PROMOTION DATES

a. The BEER FEST TICKETS will begin on 08/11/2023 AT 10AM ET and end on 08/11/2023 AT 5PM ET.

b. The deadline for entries is 5PM ET on morning Mix’ Facebook page.

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry and who live in the CSRA. Employees of WRDW/WAGT, its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcasting stations in the CSRA, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings, or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.

b. Only one winner per household is permitted.

c. Winners must present a valid driver’s license.

d. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any entry as required by law.

3. ENTRY

a. To participate in the Promotion, you may enter via the following method(s):

VIA FACEBOOK – Go to Morning Mix’s page (www.facebook.com/morningmixwrdw), look for the “Beer Fest” post and tag your name. Facebook entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the Facebook account used to submit the entry at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the Facebook account by Facebook. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same Facebook account. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook. By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook from any responsibility or liability for the Promotion’s administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook.

c. Only one Facebook entry per person and one entry per Facebook account are permitted.

4. PRIZES AND ODDS OF WINNING

a. Two (2) tickets are being offered (price - U$40 each)

b. The odds of winning depend upon the number of entries received.

c. The winners will be announced on a Facebook post and the winners must pick up the tickets at the event’s location and present a valid ID.

e. There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that the Station may, at its sole discretion and to the extent permitted by law, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Any tickets awarded as part of a prize will be subject to the terms and conditions set forth by the issuer and are valid only on the date(s) printed on the tickets. Other restrictions may apply.

5. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

b. The winners will be announced on 08/11/2023 at 5pm ET via Facebook post.

c. If a potential winner(s) cannot be contacted, the potential winner(s) will be disqualified and will forfeit the prize.

d. Unless otherwise specified in the prize notification, all prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the James Brown Arena (will call). 601 7th St, Augusta, GA. The winner(s) will forfeit any prize or prize certificate if not claimed by 08/12/2023 at 3pm.

6. CONDITIONS

a. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes permission for the Station to announce the winners’ names on Morning Mix’s Facebook page.

b. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:

i. agree to grant the Station a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party;

ii. acknowledge that the Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are 21 years of age or older; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to the Station the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.

d. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate and depending on the nature of the prize and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, the Augusta Entertainment Complex in its sole discretion may require verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification.

e. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the Station, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion. The Station may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return to the Station any required release.

f. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the Station’s website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules. The Station further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the Station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the Station in is sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, the Station reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Station’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

g. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Due to online streaming delays, online viewers of station programming may have difficulty participating in on-air contests. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize that cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Station’s control.

h. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you understand and agree that:

i. the Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the parties are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be resolved by means of binding arbitration (not in a court of law);

ii. any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action (even if the rules and procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class arbitrations);

iii. any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event and under no circumstances will entrants or winners be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’ fees, and you hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other form of damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased;

iv. any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the State or Commonwealth in which the Station is located, without regard to the conflicts of laws and rules of that State or Commonwealth;

v. any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved in a tribunal within the State or Commonwealth in which the Station is located, and you submit to the jurisdiction of, and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of, such tribunal; and

vi. if for any reason a claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there will not be a jury trial.

i. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein.

7. OFFICIAL RULES, TERMS OF USE AGREEMENT & PRIVACY POLICY

By entering this Promotion, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: 1226 Gray Way – Augusta, GA - 30909

Sponsor: Augusta Entertainment Complex | 601 7th St, Augusta, GA 30901